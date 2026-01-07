L&G partners with HSBC UK to enhance customer access to guaranteed income solutions

L&G has partnered with HSBC UK to enable customers to directly explore annuities as part of their retirement income options.

Via the HSBC UK website, customers can for the first time access the L&G annuity service and apply directly for an annuity through L&G, while retaining the confidence that they can explore and apply for the best rates across the market.

If a customer requires advice, they will be referred to HSBC UK’s financial advice team to support them.

Demand for annuities has grown in recent years and last year L&G achieved record sales of more than £2bn. Strong market conditions have supported this growth, but there’s also increasing awareness of the other important benefits a guaranteed income can deliver, providing financial stability and security.

The partnership builds on an existing collaboration between both brands, as HSBC UK customers already have access to L&G’s intermediated product suite of Life Insurance, Income Protection and Critical Illness Cover.

L&G has a trusted partnership model and is already working with firms including PensionBee, and Aon.

Laura Mason, CEO, Retail, said: “Our continued collaboration with HSBC UK enables us to give more customers control over their retirement planning.

“We’re proud to be the leading annuities provider in the open market – a clear reflection of the strength of our propositions and the investments we’ve made in digital innovation to improve customer experience. Looking ahead, we expect substantial growth in this market over the next decade as the first waves of ‘Defined Contributions-only’ customers begin to retire and explore the most effective ways to manage their retirement funds.”

Xian Chan, Head of Wealth at HSBC UK, said: “We are committed to offering our customers a range of retirement solutions that meet their needs. Offering an annuity product through our partnership with L&G meets a genuine customer need for those that are looking for long-term stability and a guaranteed income for their retirement.”