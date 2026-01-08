L&G’s Retail Protection business announces underwriting improvements to drive better customer outcomes

L&G’s Retail Protection business has made a series of underwriting improvements to simplify the application process and deliver better outcomes for customers.

These changes, in response to customer feedback and behavioural science, ensures that application forms are easier to complete, more relevant, and aligned with industry best practice.

The process has been made simpler and clearer, with complex questions broken down and clarified. More examples are now provided throughout, empowering customers to supply accurate information with confidence.

This improved disclosure helps L&G understand customers’ needs more fully, so that when a claim is received, the policy in place accurately supports the individual’s needs and circumstances.

Broad questions have been divided into smaller, more specific health and lifestyle queries, and family medical history questions now refer specifically to ‘full blood’ relatives to minimise errors and manual referrals.

David Banks, Director of Claims and Underwriting, Retail Protection, L&G: “This latest series of underwriting improvements is designed to simplify the application journey to ensure that customers are more accurately protected and better supported throughout the process.

“The changes reflect our commitment to listening to customer feedback, learning from claims experience, and applying behavioural insights. Our enhanced application process, aligned with current trends and industry best practice, will help customers tell us what we need to know to pay more claims.”