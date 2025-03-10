LifeSearch announces its 2025 Awards shortlists 

For the 22nd year, LifeSearch, the UK’s leading protection specialist, is celebrating the best in protection with the 2025 Awards shortlist, featuring a new category for those innovators changing the industry as the Best Private Health Insurance Provider.
We look forward to announcing the winners on the 20th of March. See who made the shortlist below:
Heritage Awards:
Best Income Protection Provider
Holloway, LV=, National Friendly, Royal London
Best Critical Illness Provider
Aviva, Guardian, HSBC, Royal London, Vitality
Best Life Assurance Provider
Guardian, Legal & General, Royal London
Best Private Health Insurance Provider
Aviva, BUPA, The Exeter, Vitality
Best Business Protection Provider
Legal & General, LV=
Best Proposition Enhancement
Guardian, Scottish Widows, Vitality
Getting People Protected
Aviva, Legal & General, Royal London
Keeping People Protected
Aviva, Legal & General, Vitality
Exceptional Claims Support
Guardian, Royal London, Scottish Widows
Extending Accessibility and Inclusivity
Guardian, Legal & General, National Friendly, Scottish Widows, The Exeter
Most Valued Player at an Insurer
Guardian – Chloe Davies
Royal London – Lynne Flynn
Vitality – Jon Rose
Outstanding Insurer
Guardian, Legal & General, Royal London
Horizon Awards:
Best Protection Innovation
Blueberry Life, Eleos, Genieconnect, Holloway Friendly
Best Use of Data and Tech to Refresh Protection
CIExpert, CIExpert & Iress, SCOR, t+1, UnderwriteMe
Best Supporter in Powering LifeSearch to Break Barriers
Comparethemarket, LoveExperience, MoneySuperMarket, Nonsensical, SCOR
Bringing Protection to Underserved Audiences
Blueberry Life, Homeowners Alliance, Trinity Insurance, Yorkshire Building Society, Which?
Leading Light – Protecting People Properly
Royal London – Carrie Johnson
Yorkshire Building Society – Danny McIntyre
IPTF – Jo Miller
MoneySuperMarket – Sara Newell
Vitality – Andy Philo
CI Expert – Paul Roberts
Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch, comments:
“At LifeSearch, we are proud to recognise the companies who are innovating and shaping the UK protection industry. This year has seen remarkable advancements, from cutting-edge underwriting technology to customer-first solutions that make protection more accessible – helping to protect more people properly. These awards are about celebrating everyone – those pushing the boundaries of excellence and those making a real difference in people’s lives.
“Congratulations to all our finalists. It was a pleasure to have our sponsor, Warren O’Connell, the Head of Business Development at Iress, join our voting panel as an independent voice, and we look forward to celebrating your achievements at the awards ceremony next week.”