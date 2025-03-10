LifeSearch announces its 2025 Awards shortlists 

For the 22nd year, LifeSearch, the UK’s leading protection specialist, is celebrating the best in protection with the 2025 Awards shortlist, featuring a new category for those innovators changing the industry as the Best Private Health Insurance Provider.

We look forward to announcing the winners on the 20th of March. See who made the shortlist below:

Heritage Awards:

Best Income Protection Provider

Holloway, LV=, National Friendly, Royal London

Best Critical Illness Provider

Aviva, Guardian, HSBC, Royal London, Vitality

Best Life Assurance Provider

Guardian, Legal & General, Royal London

Best Private Health Insurance Provider

Aviva, BUPA, The Exeter, Vitality

Best Business Protection Provider

Legal & General, LV=

Best Proposition Enhancement

Guardian, Scottish Widows, Vitality

Getting People Protected

Aviva, Legal & General, Royal London

Keeping People Protected

Aviva, Legal & General, Vitality

Exceptional Claims Support

Guardian, Royal London, Scottish Widows

Extending Accessibility and Inclusivity

Guardian, Legal & General, National Friendly, Scottish Widows, The Exeter

Most Valued Player at an Insurer

Guardian – Chloe Davies

Royal London – Lynne Flynn

Vitality – Jon Rose

Outstanding Insurer

Guardian, Legal & General, Royal London

Horizon Awards:

Best Protection Innovation

Blueberry Life, Eleos, Genieconnect, Holloway Friendly

Best Use of Data and Tech to Refresh Protection

CIExpert, CIExpert & Iress, SCOR, t+1, UnderwriteMe

Best Supporter in Powering LifeSearch to Break Barriers

Comparethemarket, LoveExperience, MoneySuperMarket, Nonsensical, SCOR

Bringing Protection to Underserved Audiences

Blueberry Life, Homeowners Alliance, Trinity Insurance, Yorkshire Building Society, Which?

Leading Light – Protecting People Properly

Royal London – Carrie Johnson

Yorkshire Building Society – Danny McIntyre

IPTF – Jo Miller

MoneySuperMarket – Sara Newell

Vitality – Andy Philo

CI Expert – Paul Roberts

Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch, comments:

“At LifeSearch, we are proud to recognise the companies who are innovating and shaping the UK protection industry. This year has seen remarkable advancements, from cutting-edge underwriting technology to customer-first solutions that make protection more accessible – helping to protect more people properly. These awards are about celebrating everyone – those pushing the boundaries of excellence and those making a real difference in people’s lives.

“Congratulations to all our finalists. It was a pleasure to have our sponsor, Warren O’Connell, the Head of Business Development at Iress, join our voting panel as an independent voice, and we look forward to celebrating your achievements at the awards ceremony next week.”