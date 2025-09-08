LifeSearch appoints new CIO to lead tech transformation

Leading UK protection specialist, LifeSearch, has announced it has appointed Chris Payne as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) to drive the next stage of the company’s technology transformation.

Payne, who brings with him over 28 years of commercial technology experience in the insurance industry, joins LifeSearch from Blakestone Consulting Ltd, having held a number of senior roles including Chief Information Officer of Aviva’s UK Digital Business and subsequently as Chief Information & Technology Officer at Abacai. His track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programmes and building next-generation insurance platforms will be central to the future development of LifeSearch’s technology strategy.

As CIO, Payne will lead delivery teams at LifeSearch to reshape LifeSearch’s tech architecture, enabling the business to launch new propositions to its customers faster – with more flexibility and customisation. Through optimising the business’ delivery approach, he will also help to implement new ways of working and technology use across teams, helping to cement LifeSearch’s position as an innovative leader of embedded protection solutions.

Chris Payne, Chief Information Officer at LifeSearch: “The insurance industry is undergoing rapid digital change, and it’s hugely exciting to be joining LifeSearch at this point in its journey. By evolving our approach and harnessing technology more effectively, we can deliver greater speed, flexibility and innovation to protection. This is about powering the potential of our teams, partners and customers through realising the full value of our tech delivery. I look forward to working with the team and wider business to make this vision a reality.”

Debbie Kennedy, CEO at LifeSearch: “Chris’s experience will be instrumental in delivering our PoweredBy LifeSearch strategy and improving outcomes for customers and partners alike. He has a wealth of experience building arguably some of the first digital customer journeys in our industry and has the experience of a scaling a start-up business. His experience in modernising technology estates and embedding agile, product-led operating models will be instrumental in LifeSearch’s next phase of growth.”