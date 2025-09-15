Lifetime joins Tavistock following strategic acquisition

Lifetime, a financial management and wellbeing company, has announced its strategic acquisition by Tavistock, the national financial services group with a focus on making financial wellbeing accessible to all.

Tavistock Investments Plc is acquiring 76.59% of Lifetime shares with Lifetime’s CEO Ian Dickinson remaining the only other shareholder, retaining a significant stake. This is both a partial sale and a strategic partnership to accelerate Lifetime’s growth.

Ian Dickinson, Lifetime’s Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted to be joining the Tavistock Group to pursue our common purpose to provide everyone with professional and affordable financial advice and low-cost investment solutions. Lifetime has been on an incredible journey for the last 23 years and we are excited to embark upon our next chapter in closing the advice gap.”

Brian Raven, Chief Executive of Tavistock, said:

“Our conviction is that everyone deserves financial peace of mind regardless of age or wealth. We believe this strategic move gives us a proven, hybrid model that breaks down traditional barriers to financial advice and wealth creation. It is the answer for the financial well-being of UK adults today and offers our shareholders an opportunity for significant incremental value.”

Lifetime’s digital-first platform makes appropriate and significant use of technology and AI, but only in support of qualified professionals and always with a human in the loop.

Andy Wealthall, Lifetime’s COO, adds,

“We’ve been carefully reviewing the best way to take Lifetime into its next phase of growth. After considering all options, we concluded that partnering with Tavistock was the right path. They share our values and vision, and bring the scale, resources, and national presence to help us achieve our mission faster, which is to close the advice gap and make financial wellbeing accessible to all.

“Our clients and employer partners will continue to receive the same excellent service from the same people they know and trust. The difference is that we’ll now have more resources, connections, and investment to expand and enhance our offering.”

The transaction is subject to FCA approval.