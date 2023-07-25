Lifetime partners with Neilson as its exclusive advice arm

LifeSearch, the UK’s leading, independent protection specialist, has partnered with Neilson Financial Services, a global specialist provider of life insurance, as its advisory arm as part of an exclusive new partnership.

The new partnership with Neilson Financial Services will see LifeSearch’s team of 240 fully regulated specialist protection advisors support Neilson’s customers through its owned and operated brands including Smart Insurance, Post Office, British Seniors and Cover Today. LifeSearch will support those who are seeking guidance and advice along their protection journey, or who may health issues or didn’t meet Neilson’s product criteria but there is a definite protection need.

Debbie Kennedy, Chief Executive of LifeSearch commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Neilson Financial Services to bring our specialist advice offering to benefit their customers. While the digital journey is critical in today’s protection market, advice is still paramount. Our 25-year track record of delivering high-quality specialist advice will ensure protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed.”

Earlier this year, LifeSearch announced that it was continuing to expand its offering in the UK with the launch of “Powered By LifeSearch” – powering online, offline or hybrid protection journeys for partner brands, with its new proprietary technology-led solution and its award-winning and well-established advice led offering.

Rob Clarkson, Managing Director at Neilson Financial Services said: “We are looking forward to working with LifeSearch in support of ensuring our customers are given every opportunity to secure the protection they need.”

“Powered by LifeSearch” will give partners access to the established LifeSearch offering including expert tele-interviews for customer disclosure, pipeline management, underwriting expertise, complex risks, quality monitoring, retention and lapse management, plus customer care support, claims handling, trusts and more. LifeSearch has designed and built its new proprietary technology-led solution to help power this shift by providing digital ecosystems with the necessary tools to make protection products a seamlessly integrated offering within their customer applications.

Alongside Neilson Financial Services, LifeSearch already works with a range of large and small partners including Which?, Unbiased, CompareTheMarket, MoneySuperMarket, PensionBee, Royal London, MoneyFacts Lloyds Banking Group, MoneySavingExpert, Zurich and more.