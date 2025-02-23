London tops the list with the world’s most expensive office

With 66% of employees now back in the office full time, the demand for high-end office space is skyrocketing. As companies look to secure prestigious addresses, office rental prices are hitting record highs, with one forecast predicting an expected rent increase of 2.6% in 2025.

While the typical office space in the U.S. costs £28 per square foot, some of the world’s most exclusive office addresses command eye-watering rents that could rival luxury penthouses. To uncover the priciest business spaces on the planet, TollFreeForwarding.com analysed the top 10 most competitive commercial rental markets – and the results may surprise you!

Here’s a countdown of the top ten most expensive offices to rent in the world:

54 Brooks Mews – London, England – £498 per square foot

Located in the heart of Mayfair, one of London’s most prestigious and affluent districts, 54 Brooks Mews, tops the list. Known for its luxury real estate, high-end businesses and exclusive clientele, the building features stunning architectural design, premium amenities, and a prestigious address that elite businesses are willing to pay a fortune for.

2. One Vanderbilt – New York City, New York – £242 per square foot

In the skyline of Midtown Manhattan, One Vanderbilt stands out as a beacon of luxury and innovation. With its unparalleled location adjacent to Grand Central Terminal, tenants get prestige, state-of-the-art amenities, and even exclusive dining experiences. It boasts cutting-edge architecture, attracting top-tier businesses willing to pay for luxury and convenience. It’s no wonder companies are scrambling for space here.

3. Sand Hill Commons – San Francisco, California – £165 per square foot

Welcome to the epicentre of Silicon Valley’s venture capital world. Sand Hill Commons in Menlo Park isn’t just an office space – it’s a symbol of success and status in tech. With its premium office design, exclusive environment, and being a stone throw from top venture firms, these companies are constantly vying for proximity to the biggest deals in San Francisco.

4. Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower – Tokyo, Japan – £129 per square foot

This ultra-modern tower in central Tokyo blends luxury living and cutting-edge business space. Located within the iconic Azabudai Hills development, it offers proximity to global business hubs and luxury amenities people pay a top price for. Its state-of-the-art design, cutting-edge sustainability features, and integration with high-end retail, residences, and cultural spaces make it a sought-after address for global corporations looking to impress.

5. OUE Bayfront – Singapore – £166 per square foot

With breathtaking views of Marina Bay, OUE Bayfront delivers more than just office space, it offers prestige. Situated in in Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district, this location attracts multinational corporations willing to pay top dollar for its waterfront address, high-end amenities and Grade A office specifications.

6. One Flagler – Palm Beach, Florida – £113 per square foot

Forget New York, Palm Beach is the new hotspot for the biggest financial power players! One Flagler’s scenic waterfront location in Palm Beach offers stunning Intracoastal views and proximity to the island’s wealthiest clientele and businesses. Boasting high-end architectural design, by renowned architect David Childs and luxury amenities, this spot had become one of the most sought-after addresses for top financial firms and elite professionals in Florida.

7. China World Trade Center – Beijing, China – £103 per square foot

Nestled in the heart of Beijing’s bustling central business district, the China World Trade Center is a landmark for multinational companies and financial institutions. With world-class facilities and integrated luxury hotels, it’s a prime spot for businesses looking to make a statement in China.

8. Emirates Financial Tower – Dubai, UAE – £101 per square foot

Situated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Emirates Financial Tower is a global finance hub that attracts top corporations and investors. Offering bespoke architecture, premium amenities, and access to Dubai’s elite business network, it’s where deals are made – and big money is spent.

9. 90 Courcelles – Paris, France – £93 per square foot

Located in the prestigious 17th arrondissement, 90 Courcelles offers elegance, modernity and exclusivity. The building was recently leased entirely by U.S. investment bank Evercore, proving that the City of Light is still a beacon for big business renting to impress.

10. The Center – Hong Kong, China – £67 per square foot

Rounding out the lists is The Center, one of Hong Kong’s most iconic skyscrapers. With prime positioning in the central business district, Grade A office spaces, and breathtaking harbour views, it remains a coveted address for top global corporations.

Jason O’Brien, COO of TollFreeForwarding.com, shared his insights on the findings:

“Just like luxury residences, it’s clear that businesses all over the world are willing to pay top-dollar for the most prestigious office spaces in the world. These buildings offer much more than just a desk – they come with prestige, prime locations and world-class amenities that set them apart.”

O’Brien also has a message for businesses looking to expand without breaking the bank:

“While these offices certainly represent the peak of the market, smaller businesses looking to expand into new territories shouldn’t feel discouraged. There are affordable ways to establish a presence in new markets, like expansion through technology, without paying premium rental prices. Still, it’s fun to see what paying a premium gets you in different cities around the world.”

