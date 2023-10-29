Lord Mayor launches Green Bursary to support young Londoners in Net Zero vision

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, launched a new fund, in collaboration with the City & Guilds Foundation and the Merchant Taylors’ Foundation, to support young Londoners gain green skills and help their communities to reach Net Zero. A fund of £10,000 created by both foundations will support several young people each year.

The Lord Mayor’s Green Bursary will support the gaining of green and sustainable qualifications in courses like electric vehicle charging installation, smart metering and sustainable waste management, in turn helping London to build ‘green communities’ and reach its climate targets.

The launch took place at Mansion House with addresses from the Lord Mayor and representatives from the City & Guilds Foundation and Merchant Taylors’ Foundation. It concluded with a roundtable exploring green careers, including the barriers to access and how to ensure communities are aware – and excited – about green skills and jobs.

Identifying recipients for the bursary is currently underway. Further information about the bursary and the application process can be found here: Green Skills Bursaries | City & Guilds Foundation (cityandguildsfoundation.org)

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, said: “I am honoured to oversee the launch of a Green Bursary in my mayoral year. The bursary is a fantastic opportunity for the City of London Corporation, the Merchant Taylors’ Foundation, and the City & Guilds Foundation to support young Londoners to achieve green skills and help their communities reach net zero. It is an important and timely bursary, and I am delighted to use my role as Lord Mayor to champion sustainability and skills on behalf of our young people.”

Master Merchant Taylor, Michael Cole-Fontayn, said: “We are delighted that the Merchant Taylors’ Foundation will be supporting this brand-new bursary award, to help young Londoners into the ‘green economy’. It’s not only a fitting tribute to the Mayoralty of Merchant Taylor, Alderman Nicholas Lyons, of whom we are all immensely proud, but also a reflection of the Foundation’s focus on education for both wellbeing and employability.”

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Communications & Bids, City & Guilds Foundation, Patrick Craven, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce the Lord Mayor’s Green Bursary, allowing Londoners to play a pivotal role in helping our capital city reach its net zero goals. In line with City & Guilds Foundation’s commitment to equitable partnerships, we strive to provide those most in need with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in our evolving society.”