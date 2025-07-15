M&A deals by HNWs and family offices jump 13% in the past year finds Pinsent Masons

The number of UK M&A deals undertaken by High-Net-Worths (HNW) and Family Offices increased by 13% in the past year, reaching 34 deals in 2024/25, up from 30 deals recorded in the previous year, shows new research from multinational law firm Pinsent Masons. *

Over the same period, the total disclosed value of these deals also increased to £1.7bn, up 277% on the £450m in deals recorded in the previous year.

Sunjay Malhotra, Partner at Pinsent Masons says an increasing number of HNWs are choosing to lead or act as co-investors in M&A deals transactions so that they can acquire private assets without the management and performance fees that come through investing through a private equity fund.

Adds Sunjay Malhotra: “Many of these high-net-worths are entrepreneurs so they want to participate in the management decisions of the investee companies, which they would not get if they invested through a fund.”

“Whilst some of these deals are targeting trophy assets like football clubs or other sports brands the majority of these deals are very pragmatic, driven by a desire to diversify investment and increase exposure to private assets.”

“There has been a general increase in investment in private assets amongst institutional investors, endowments & foundations and now family offices and UHNWs.”

“Some vendors can also prefer private individuals as bidders as they can offer a quicker due diligence process than an institution or corporate bidder.”

Sunjay says the jump in M&A deals has also been driven by a surge of US based investors returning to acquire UK companies. These investors traditionally have a higher risk tolerance than European HNWs and family offices.

Says Sunjay Malhotra: “The high number of HNWs and family offices putting money on the table for UK companies is a very encouraging sign. It suggests that the UK continues to to be innovative, producing companies of value that appeal to an international audience.”

Pinsent Masons adds that a number of investments made by HNWs and family offices were for UK sports and entertainment business.

Noticeable investments led by HNWs and family offices made in the past year include: