M&A deals by HNWs and family offices jump 13% in the past year finds Pinsent Masons

Dan Wills

·

handshake business acquisition

The number of UK M&A deals undertaken by High-Net-Worths (HNW) and Family Offices increased by 13% in the past year, reaching 34 deals in 2024/25, up from 30 deals recorded in the previous year, shows new research from multinational law firm Pinsent Masons. *

Over the same period, the total disclosed value of these deals also increased to £1.7bn, up 277% on the £450m in deals recorded in the previous year.

Sunjay Malhotra, Partner at Pinsent Masons says an increasing number of HNWs are choosing to lead or act as co-investors in M&A deals transactions so that they can acquire private assets without the management and performance fees that come through investing through a private equity fund. 

Adds Sunjay Malhotra: “Many of these high-net-worths are entrepreneurs so they want to participate in the management decisions of the investee companies, which they would not get if they invested through a fund.”

“Whilst some of these deals are targeting trophy assets like football clubs or other sports brands the majority of these deals are very pragmatic, driven by a desire to diversify investment and increase exposure to private assets.”

“There has been a general increase in investment in private assets amongst institutional investors, endowments & foundations and now family offices and UHNWs.”

“Some vendors can also prefer private individuals as bidders as they can offer a quicker due diligence process than an institution or corporate bidder.”

Sunjay says the jump in M&A deals has also been driven by a surge of US based investors returning to acquire UK companies. These investors traditionally have a higher risk tolerance than European HNWs and family offices.

Says Sunjay Malhotra: “The high number of HNWs and family offices putting money on the table for UK companies is a very encouraging sign. It suggests that the UK continues to to be innovative, producing companies of value that appeal to an international audience.” 

Pinsent Masons adds that a number of investments made by HNWs and family offices were for UK sports and entertainment business.

Noticeable investments led by HNWs and family offices made in the past year include:

  • Friedkin Group, the family office of Dan Friedkin, acquired a majority stake in Everton Football Club in December 2024
  • Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham football club who have now also acquired UK brewers Wrexham Lager Beer (October 2024)
  • Kuwaiti HNW Hussain AlSaeed acquiring a majority stake in Bristol Rovers in August 2023.

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.