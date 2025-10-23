,

Majority concerned about rumoured changes to pension tax-free cash according to research by Nucleus

Chloe Gronow

·

Unsplash - 26/09/2025 - Property

Three in five (59%) people are concerned about rumoured changes to pension tax-free cash rules in the Autumn budget, research by Nucleus has found. 

That is double the amount of those (28%) who reported being unconcerned by the speculation. The remaining 13% said they did not know. 

There is ongoing speculation that the amount of tax-free cash available from pensions will be cut in the upcoming Autumn budget on 26 November. 

Those aged 55 and above can normally take up to 25% of the value of their pension tax-free, up to a maximum of £268,275. Rumours abound that this maximum could be significantly reduced. 

Recent data from the Financial Conduct Authority found there was a 29% increase in people taking only tax-free cash from their pension during 2024/25 when compared to 2023/24. That increase is likely to have been driven by last year’s Budget speculation. 

Andrew Tully, Technical Services Director at Nucleus, said: 

“For the second year in a row the UK faces a lengthy run-up to the Autumn budget. This extended period allows the rumour mill to churn given the Government hasn’t clarified its position. Last year’s speculation of potential changes to tax-free rules saw many investors take lump sums from their pensions, with some trying to reverse those actions when no such rule change materialised. There’s a real sense of déjà vu here.

“Long-term planning needs certainty. Speculation can harm confidence and lead to potentially self-destructive behaviours. Ideally the Government will confirm there will be no change to tax-free cash, at least in this budget or for this Parliament, which will give people the ability to plan for their retirement with more confidence.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.