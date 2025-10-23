mallowstreet launches self-service AI to help advisers lower the cost to serve, while enhancing the human connection

mallowstreet, the B-Corp behind the trusted adviser-tech platform SOFI, has launched a major upgrade. SOFI Self-Service is a new function that allows advice firms to configure and run AI-powered meeting capture, compliance and reporting workflows independently and at scale.

The update marks a new chapter for adviser focused technology. It empowers both firms and individual advisers to deliver compliant, high-quality human advice more efficiently and affordably; tackling one of the industry’s biggest challenges: the rising cost associated with servicing clients.

The FCA’s Consumer Duty has raised expectations for documentation, evidence and consistency, while adviser numbers continue to fall. Manual notetaking, fragmented workflows and inconsistent outputs consume time and increase risk. SOFI Self-Service addresses this capacity crisis, using AI technology to reduce administrative load while deepening the quality, trust and empathy that defines great advice.

“AI isn’t replacing advisers; it’s empowering them,” said Stuart Breyer, CEO of mallowstreet.

“The future of advice isn’t automation; it’s autonomy. SOFI’s self-service capability lowers the cost to serve while giving advisers time back to focus on what truly matters: their clients.”

How it works

Building on SOFI’s existing success across the UK, Europe and the US, the new function enables firms to:

Customise templates and compliance logic to match internal standards and branding.

Generate FCA-ready summaries and suitability reports automatically from meeting recordings.

Create a secure, searchable archive that captures every action, question and outcome.

Benchmark performance with built-in analytics to support adviser development.

Deploy instantly and securely via mallowstreet’s ISO-27001-certified environment.

In practice, advisers record a meeting, upload the file, and receive a fully structured, compliant record within minutes, eliminating hours of follow-up admin.

Trained on thousands of hours of real industry specific content, SOFI understands the nuance of regulated financial discussions, enabling outputs that reflect professional tone, intent and empathy. For advisers, this means being fully present in client meetings again. For clients, it means better conversations and clearer documentation. And for firms, it delivers scalable compliance and a more sustainable business model.

“We’ve designed SOFI to take the heavy lifting out of advice delivery,” added Breyer.

“AI done right gives us back the space to think, to listen and to serve.”

About SOFI

Since its rollout in 2024, SOFI now processes over 10,000 meetings per month, with adoption growing 20% month-on-month. The addition of Self-Service functionality is expected to accelerate adoption tenfold over the next year as firms seek ways to improve efficiency, compliance and profitability.

SOFI is mallowstreet’s proprietary AI platform was built specifically for regulated financial professionals. It analyses meetings, captures key points, identifies actions, and generates FCA-aligned documentation, transforming how advisers, asset managers and institutional investors manage and evidence their conversations.

About mallowstreet

mallowstreet is the go-to platform for pension and investment professionals seeking collaboration, insights and innovation. A certified B-Corp, it brings together more than 4,000 industry experts, representing nearly £2 trillion in pension scheme assets, or the individual retirement savings of approximately 19 million people in the UK, united by a shared purpose: to help provide a better pension for everyone.