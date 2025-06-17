Man Group’s Jonathan Golan wins FE fundindo’s alpha manager of the year – again

Named as Best New Alpha Manager in 2024, 2025 marks Golan’s second consecutive year receiving top honours

FE fundinfo, the leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, has today announced that Jonathan Golan of Man Group has won the title of Alpha Manager of the Year at the 2025 Alpha Manager Awards. Now in its 10th year, the Alpha Manager Awards are widely respected as a significant benchmark of fund performance, recognising the top 10% of fund managers based on long-term outperformance and risk-adjusted returns.

Golan’s win crowns a year of outstanding performance, building on his growing reputation for resilient portfolio management and consistent outperformance over a composite group of his peers over many years. His credit selection has led to a significant contribution to performance, which has remained at high levels and is resilient to market fluctuations, resulting in both his achievements this year and last year, when we won Best New Alpha Manager.

BlueBay’s James Macdonald was recognised as this year’s ‘Best New Alpha Manager’, in acknowledgment of his standout credit picking and performance across varying credit markets. His consistent alpha generation and adaptability across both bull and bear markets set him apart from a competitive field of emerging talent.

Charles Younes, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at FE fundinfo, said, “This year’s winners have demonstrated outstanding resilience and skill during a period marked by ongoing market uncertainty and evolving macroeconomic challenges. From inflationary pressures to geopolitical volatility, active fund managers have had to remain disciplined, innovative, and focused on delivering value to their clients.

“Jonathan Golan’s win reflects a long-standing track record of strong stock selection and market insight. Much like his award of Best New Alpha Manager last year, his Alpha Manager of the Year for 2025 award is richly deserved and demonstrates the continued importance of robust active management in generating value for investors.”

Twelve fund managers won awards across a variety of categories, recognising excellence across a range of investment categories.

Award Winner(s) Company Alpha Manager of the Year Jonathan Golan Man Group Best New Alpha Manager James Macdonald BlueBay Responsible Investment Shalin Shah & Matthew Franklin Royal London Absolute Returns Jack Barrat Man Group Global Developed Equities Stephen Yiu Blue Whale Capital Asia Pac (ex Japan) & GEM Sammy Suzuki, Christian DiClementi, Richard Cao & Eric Liu AllianceBernstein European Equities Mark Denham Carmignac UK Equities Ed Legget & Ambrose Faulks Artemis US Equities Patrick Kelly & Ankur Crawford Alger Japanese Equities Mark Pearson Arcus Sterling Fixed Income Jonathan Golan Man Group Sterling Strategic Bond Colin Reedie & Matthew Rees L&G

