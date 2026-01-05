Many divorced people wish they’d taken the step sooner – why do so many wait?

Whilst many couples take an average of just over two years to decide on divorce, 57 per cent of divorcees wished they had started the process sooner.

New research by Slater and Gordon sheds light on the “divorce decision clock” – the time couples spend considering this life-changing step. The findings reveal that most couples wait between four to six months (22 per cent) or one to three years (22 per cent) before moving forward.

The law firm conducted the research on the lead up to Divorce Day, where the first working Monday of the year traditionally sees more divorce enquiries come through the door.

However, when couples find themselves hesitating on such a significant decision, what prevents couples from taking that first step?

The majority of respondents revealed that family considerations were their top priority. Nearly a quarter said they postponed their divorce to protect their children, and a further 20 per cent admitted they didn’t want to upset them.

Other respondents admitted they did not realise how unhappy they were (19 per cent), and for 14% wanted to protect their mental health.

The research also asked married respondents who wanted a divorce but hadn’t started the process yet. On a similar note, over one in two respondents stressed concern about how divorce would affect their children (52 per cent).

However, Slater and Gordon highlights that delaying divorce often comes at a high cost with a greater impact to mental health, straining family relationships and creating significant financial setbacks.

Amongst those who regretted delaying their divorce, 43 per cent reported experiencing more stress and anxiety, 27 per cent said it had a negative impact on their children and a quarter said the delay increased the overall cost of the divorce. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, with nearly half of couples feeling added financial strain in their marriage; these findings highlight how financial considerations around divorce are being stretched to the limit.

Rebecca Cliff, associate family solicitor highlights how delays in such challenging decisions can often make things harder for couples. “Divorce is one of the hardest moments someone can experience in their life, and is it understandable why so many find themselves hesitating to make this decision. However, there are significant consequences to this.”

“As our research shows, delays can take a greater emotional toll on both parties, as well as their loved ones. Prolonged uncertainty can heighten stress and make reaching agreements harder during divorce proceedings.”

“If you believe you and your partner have tried everything to save the relationship, it is important to come to terms with the situation and explore your options. Seeking earlier advice can protect your wellbeing. Family solicitors are here to guide you through this stage and ensure an amicable settlement can be reached.”

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

The findings are based on a survey of 2,000 UK adults who are married, in a civil partnership, divorced, or currently going through a divorce. It covers reasons marriages end, the solutions couples try to save their relationship, and the emotional, financial, and practical considerations that shape the decision-making process.

