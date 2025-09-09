Marloo: AI Assistant launches to save advisers from outdated ’90s software

AI assistant Marloo launches today for UK financial advisers frustrated by clunky 1990s software that fights them every day. These outdated systems are burying advisers’ passion for guiding clients under mountains of paperwork and admin. Marloo changes everything – turning any client meeting, call or file into polished advice documents written in the adviser’s own style, so they can get back to what they love: helping clients grow their wealth.

Marloo is already causing a stir in the UK to quickly become adviser’s “most loved” AI solution and being called “beautiful, fast, and simple”. The platform already seeing rapid 45% month-on-month adoption as word spreads among advisers.

Marloo has just closed a $2.7 million investment round led by Blackbird Ventures (the first investors in Canva, now one of the largest and most valuable software companies in the world), with fintech leaders including Tom Hambrett (Chief Legal Officer, Revolut), Sam Halse (former COO, Adyen) and Bryce Keane (former Partner, Atomico), and successful founders including Philip Fierlinger (Co-founder, Xero), Tom Kelly (Co-Founder, Heidi Health) and Warren Hogarth (Co-Founder, Tilt), among others.

The latest funding will enable Marloo to accelerate the rollout of new features, driven by incredible customer feedback.

Hardy Michel, Co-Founder and CEO of Marloo, said:

“Advisers didn’t get into this profession to be buried in paperwork or frustrated by awful software built in the last century. In 2025 advisers deserve technology that is truly AI first; simple, intuitive solutions that are a pleasure to use. Our goal at Marloo is to empower advisers and their important work by building the number one adviser AI assistant – most loved for its design, simplicity, and ease of use – so they can get back to what matters most: their clients.”

Samantha Wong, Partner at Blackbird Ventures, said Marloo’s approach to the financial advice sector stood out. “What makes them exceptional is their product obsession: prioritising a beautiful, intuitive AI-first experience, adopting a global-first mindset, and building a product-led strategy that reminds us of the early days of Canva. Customer and product obsession, and speed of execution are the markers of generational companies, and Marloo has this in spades.”

Why advisers are choosing Marloo

Customised meeting templates: Marloo’s meeting templates are the adviser’s guide for perfect, consistent client meeting notes. They ensure every detail counts by guiding the AI to generate summaries in the adviser’s exact format and tone, virtually eliminating post-meeting edits. Whether using Marloo’s defaults or creating their own, templates help Marloo craft notes in the adviser’s unique style, so they will never have to edit them again. This is how Marloo becomes the first AI assistant that truly fits how the adviser works.

Ask Marloo anything: ‘Ask Marloo’ allows the adviser to ask anything across all stored information – every meeting transcript, every uploaded document, and every note they have ever made. Instantly find a critical detail from a conversation years ago, track a client’s evolving goals, or generate a summary of their entire financial journey. It transforms the adviser’s archive into an active, instantly searchable knowledge base.

Work as a team: Marloo is built for collaboration. Advisers can securely share meeting notes with paraplanners, administrators, or other advisers, ensuring the entire team operates from a single source of truth. This is enhanced by the ability to add contextual notes – whether dictated by voice, uploaded as a document, or typed – to any meeting file. This creates a holistic client record, ensuring everyone on the team is working from the most complete information, all within a platform designed for the rigours and security demands of regulated financial advice.