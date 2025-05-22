Mental Health Awareness Month: how responsible is your employer for Your Mental Health?

As post-COVID workplace dynamics continue to evolve and more companies are pushing for employees to come back to the office full time, the topic of work-life balance and mental health has taken center stage. Office Experts, Instant Offices, explore

Recent remarks by SKIMS cofounder Emma Grede – suggesting that asking about work-life balance in an interview is a ‘red flag’ and employees must take their mental health in their own hands – have sparked widespread debate around the responsibility employers have in relation to their employees’ mental health.

The Benefits of Supporting Employees’ Mental Health

While some leaders argue that employees alone should take responsibility for their work-life balance and mental wellness, growing evidence and expert opinion suggest that companies play a crucial role in shaping an environment where balance and wellbeing are possible. When employers take responsibility for mental health and work-life balance, the results speak for themselves: lower burnout, higher productivity, and a more resilient workforce.

Here are just a few of the benefits that businesses can experience from supporting their employees’ mental health and how to achieve them:

Benefit How Employers Can Support Improved productivity Offer flexible working hours and remote options Higher retention rates Encourage regular breaks and time off Reduced absenteeism Provide access to mental health resources and EAPs Enhanced engagement Foster open communication and supportive leadership Positive employer branding Recognise achievements and celebrate wellbeing initiatives

The Cost of Ignoring Employees Mental Health and Balance

When companies dismiss work-life balance as a “personal problem,” they risk normalising burnout, increasing turnover, and damaging their reputation. Research consistently shows that employees who feel supported are more engaged, loyal, and productive. Conversely, environments that ignore wellbeing see higher absenteeism and lower morale, a costly outcome for any business.

A Shared Responsibility: Building a Healthy Workplace

Work-life balance isn’t just about time management; it’s about creating a culture where employees can thrive both professionally and personally. Employers who provide flexibility, clear expectations, and mental health support empower staff to bring their best selves to work. This shared responsibility leads to stronger teams and better business outcomes.

Practical Ways Employers Can Lead on Wellbeing

· Flexible Work Policies: Allow hybrid or remote work and flexible hours to help employees manage personal and professional commitments.

· Open Communication: Encourage honest conversations about workload and stress, making it safe for employees to ask for help.

· Mental Health Resources: Offer access to counselling, Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), and wellbeing workshops.

· Encourage Breaks and Time Off: Promote regular holidays and ensure staff are not penalised for prioritising their health.

· Lead by Example: Leadership should model healthy boundaries and openly support wellbeing initiatives.

Helen Godliman, Head of HR Operations at Instant Offices comments: “Mental wellbeing is deeply influenced by the spaces we work in… Supporting mental wellbeing starts with offering choice and control. In flexible work environments people are empowered to create a setting that suits their needs, promoting a healthier and more balanced approach to work and life.”