Mental Health Awareness Searches Soar 200% this week: Boost Mental Health Awareness at Work and Avoid Burnt Out Employees

The Instant Offices study reveals Londoners are the most burnt out. This was interesting to note as a new report has revealed that Londoners are slower to go back to the office than other main cities such as New York and Paris.

CITY BURNOUT-RELATED SEARCHES London 2240 Melbourne 1040 Singapore 950 New York 880 Sydney 870 Toronto 710 Montreal 540 Amsterdam 520 Los Angeles 460 Berlin 420

Instant Offices also reveals the top causes of burnout in the UK:

54%: A high workload or increase in unpaid tasks 45%: Regularly working unpaid overtime 42%: Feeling isolated at work 40%: Worries about redundancy/job security 38%: Taking on additional paid work to cope with the cost of living crisis 31% Bullying or intimidation by colleagues

Lifestyle stressors like poor sleep, poor physical health, and financial worries also contribute to burnout among Brits.

So how can employers combat this mental health crisis happening in our workplaces? Instant Offices team have put together their advice below:

Know the signs

Are you burnt out or on the path towards it? Recognising the signs of burnout is important so you can address the problem before it worsens. Common signs of burnout include:

Difficulty concentrating

Less sense of pride in your work

Losing sight of your goals

Loss of motivation

Frustration and irritability

Unexplained headaches or muscle tension

Fatigue

Changes in appetite or sleep habits

Five tips for coping with burnout

Take care of your physical needs. A healthy diet and regular exercise will boost energy levels and help you cope with stress. Talk about it. Discuss your workload with your manager, and try to find ways to reduce or redistribute the work. Talk to your loved ones about your feelings, and ask for their support. You may also want to talk to a counsellor or mental health professional. Take a tech break. Set time aside each day to completely unplug. Turn off your phone and laptop, and recharge by relaxing or doing something creative. Prioritise. Have a clear sense of which commitments are most important to you. Say “no” to demands on your time that take low priority, so you can say “yes” to your high-priority commitments. Practise relaxation techniques. Yoga, meditation and deep breathing all combat stress and help your body to relax.

Flexible working arrangements can help

Working arrangements also affect UK workers’ burnout experiences. While 25% of Brits working in a fixed office location said it was a contributing factor, only 16% of home workers and 14% of hybrid workers said the same. This shows how embracing a hybrid working model can significantly reduce the risk of burnout compared with a traditional workplace setup.