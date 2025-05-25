Mental Health in the Age of Remote Work — why hybrid might offer the best of both worlds 

Over the past few years, remote work has gone from novelty to norm. Some might even say we’ve experienced a structural shift in the way we now approach our working lives.

For many professionals, it’s been liberating — bringing greater flexibility, autonomy, and that all-important break from long, draining commutes. But beneath the convenience and freedom lies an eroding work-life balance, blurred boundaries and for some, intense feelings of isolation.

Instant Offices have shared a few practical tips on how to combat these negative feelings, as well as sharing the benefits of switching to hybrid-work models.

The Hidden Toll of Remote Work

Some of the most commonly reported mental health challenges among remote workers include:

Loneliness and isolation: Without daily face-to-face interaction, emotional resilience can take a hit.

Digital fatigue: Back-to-back virtual meetings can be mentally exhausting in a way that in-person contact simply isn’t.

Work-life imbalance: When your office is your kitchen, the “off” switch becomes harder to find.

Overwork: Without physical boundaries, many employees extend their hours and skip breaks.

Technology can be frustrating: From poor Wi-Fi to endless notifications, tech can sometimes feel more draining than empowering.

Practical Tips to Support Mental Health Remotely

Create clear boundaries

Set consistent work hours. Shut your laptop at the end of the day. Physically separate your workspace from where you relax, if you can.

Helen Godliman, Head of HR Operations & Projects at Instant Offices says, “Burnout often stems from the inability to disconnect. To combat burnout, it’s essential to rethink how and where we work. Flexible workplaces, whether at home or in shared environments, can help professionals create clear boundaries, fostering balance and reducing the mental strain that leads to burnout.”

Build micro-interactions

Schedule 10-minute “coffee chats” with colleagues. These informal catch-ups can go a long way in boosting morale.

Get outside daily

Even a short lunchtime walk resets the nervous system. Exposure to natural light helps regulate your mood and sleep.

Normalise mental health check-ins

Managers should model vulnerability and proactively ask about wellbeing — not just workload.

Why Hybrid Might Be the Mental Health Sweet Spot

As more companies embrace hybrid work, this model offers the best of both worlds by blending in-office collaboration with remote flexibility.

Some mental health benefits include:

Reduced isolation: Even just one or two office days per week can nurture connection and combat loneliness.

Increased autonomy: Employees can choose the environment that suits their workflow or energy that day.

Healthier boundaries: A physical office creates natural start-and-stop points in the day.

Variety and stimulation: Alternating between spaces helps avoid mental stagnation and sparks creativity.