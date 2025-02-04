Merge to Survive: IFA Firm Acquisitions and Mergers Show Steady Growth in 2024

New data reveals a notable increase in acquisitions among Independent Financial Adviser (IFA) firms, with 9% of firms having acquired other businesses as of December 2024. This marks a steady rise from 5% in February 2024 and 6% in September 2024, signalling a growing trend of consolidation within the sector. This data comes to light as part of research and insight agency, Opinium’s latest IFA Barometer.

In contrast, mergers have remained steady, with 5% of firms reporting mergers with other companies, showing no significant change since September 2024.

The data also highlights a clear trend of smaller IFA firms exiting the market, with 17% of sole traders reporting that they have sold part or all of their business in the past 12 months.

These trends indicate that IFA firms are becoming more active in acquisitions while taking a more cautious approach to mergers. The evolution of these patterns could have significant implications for market competition and client service in the coming years.

Alexa Nightingale, Global Head of Financial Services research at Opinium, commented:

“Smaller adviser firms are clearly leaving the market, whilst the strategic shift towards acquisitions reflects the increasing focus on growth and consolidation across the sector. The rising number of acquisitions is a signal of confidence among larger firms to expand their reach, while smaller firms seek exits or transitions. These trends will shape the future landscape of the IFA sector and its ability to deliver comprehensive services to clients.”