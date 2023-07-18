M&G appoints Clive Bolton as new Life Insurance CEO

M&G plc, the leading international saving and investment business, today announces the appointment of Clive Bolton as the Chief Executive Officer of M&G Life Insurance.

In his new role, Clive will be responsible for developing and growing the range of Pru Fund products available across the UK and Europe, as well as the five million customers of their Heritage business.

He brings extensive experience of the life and pensions market having spent over a decade at Aviva Life UK, including five years as Managing Director of Retirement Solutions. He joins from LV= where he is currently Managing Director of Protection, Savings & Retirement.

Clive will join M&G plc in September and become a member of M&G’s Group Executive Committee, reporting to Group Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Rossi.

Andrea Rossi, Group Chief Executive Officer, M&G plc said: “Clive is a hugely experienced life insurance leader and I am delighted to be able to appoint someone of his calibre to M&G. He is a seasoned pension and savings expert having spent most of his career within the sector, working in a number of leading organisations.

“With a proven track record of growing and developing Life businesses based around the needs of customers and advisers, Clive brings a broad understanding of the Life and Pensions market that will be key to supporting our existing customers, alongside the development of new innovative solutions that will underpin our growth ambitions.”

Clive Bolton, incoming CEO of M&G Life Insurance said: “I am thrilled to be joining M&G, an organisation with such a long heritage in developing innovative solutions to support corporate and individual clients to manage and grow their savings and investments through unique products such as the Pru Fund range.

“It will be a real privilege to work with the team to continue to deliver an excellent service to clients and drive forward M&G’s growth ambitions.”