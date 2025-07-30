M&G appoints Elise Ambrose as chief transformation officer in life business

M&G’s Life Insurance business today announces the appointment of Elise Ambrose as Chief Transformation Officer.

The key leadership role is focused on driving strategic change, unlocking growth and continuing to improve services. Elise will spearhead transformation initiatives that enhance customer experience, operational agility and digital innovation, ensuring M&G continues to deliver exceptional value for its 4.6 million UK Life customers.

Reporting to Lee Bullen, Chief Operating Officer, Elise will lead a team of around 80 people across transformation delivery, programme management, business architecture, and analysis. With a strong emphasis on digital enablement, Elise will champion the adoption of AI and agile methodologies, empowering colleagues to deliver market-leading products and services.

Elise brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as Head of Transformation at Santander, where she led enterprise-wide change programmes, including a multi-million operational investment. Her career spans senior roles at Barclays, BT, and HSBC, where she consistently delivered large-scale transformation with measurable impact.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for M&G’s Life business as it accelerates its growth strategy by broadening access to new and existing products. M&G has recently re-entered the retail annuity market and is making its £64bn flagship savings product PruFund available on third party platforms. In parallel, M&G has completed nearly £1.5 billion Bulk Purchase Annuity deals since 2023, including a market-first Value Share BPA.

Lee Bullen, Life Chief Operating Officer, M&G said: “I’m delighted to welcome Elise to M&G. Throughout her career, she’s built a considerable track record of leading large scale transformation programmes by combining a strong strategic vision with data-driven decisions and a relentless focus on customer excellence. These qualities will enable us to deliver on our ambitions and continue unlocking the growth potential in our Life business.”

Elise Ambrose, Chief Transformation Officer, Life, at M&G said: “I’m proud to join a company where our purpose is clear: to give everyone real confidence to put their money to work. Transformation, to me, is about delivering the right outcomes; outcomes that matter to our customers, our people and our business. It’s brilliant to be part of a team with such bold ambitions, delivering real value and innovation for customers. Working alongside my talented colleagues to drive meaningful change and provide excellent client outcomes will help shape the future of the Life business.”