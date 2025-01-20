M&G Appoints Marcello Arona as Chief Financial Officer of M&G Investments

M&G plc, the leading international saving and investment business, today announces that Marcello Arona has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of M&G’s Asset Management business, M&G Investments. Marcello joined M&G on 13th January 2025.

With over 20 years of experience in asset management, Marcello brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic leadership to M&G Investments. In his new role, Marcello will be responsible for M&G Investments global financial operations, implementing its financial strategy and playing a pivotal role in M&G plc’s overall long-term growth objectives.

Marcello joins from AXA and his most recent role was Chief Executive Officer, AXA Investment Managers UK and AXA IM GS. Marcello reports to M&G plc’s Chief Financial Officer, Kathryn McLeland and is working with CEO of M&G Investments, Joseph Pinto, as a key leadership team member.

Kathryn McLeland, Chief Financial Officer, M&G plc, said: “Marcello is a hugely experienced asset management leader, and we are delighted to appoint someone of his calibre to M&G supporting our strategic priorities of growth, simplification and financial strength. He brings a wealth of experience to M&G having spent the majority of his career at the highest levels across the globe within the sector. I look forward to working with him as we deliver our purpose of giving everyone real confidence to put their money to work.”

Joseph Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of M&G Investments, said: “Marcello has a proven track record of growing and expanding asset management businesses globally. I look forward to working with him to drive our growth mission and to deliver exceptional financial outcomes for our clients and customers. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean Fitzgerald for his significant contribution to the business and wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

Marcello Arona, Chief Financial Officer, M&G Investments, said: “I am honoured to join M&G at such an exciting time in its journey. M&G’s Better Together model – which allows its Asset Management and Life businesses to seamlessly feed into and benefit from each other – provides a balanced and integrated business model. I look forward to working closely with the talented team here at M&G Investments and build on its strong foundation, continue to drive its financial success and create value that benefits clients, shareholders, the economy and society at large.”

Marcello brings extensive experience of the asset management market internationally to M&G having spent over 20 years at AXA, including eight years as Chief Operation Officer, AXA Investment Managers in Italy and eight years as Head of AXA Investment Managers & Regional Chief Financial Officer in the USA. Prior to working with AXA, Marcello held senior leadership positions at HSBC and PWC in Italy.