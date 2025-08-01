M&G Investments appoints Martin Kwiatkowski as Director of Operations

M&G Investments today announces the appointment of Martin Kwiatkowski as Director of Asset Management Operations, reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Richard Godfrey.

Martin joined on 28 July from Aberdeen, where as Chief Operating Officer of Investments, he had responsibility for service delivery, implementation of transformative change and management of first-line risk and controls across Public and Private Markets. Throughout his 23 years at Aberdeen, Martin held several leadership roles, including Investment Operations Director.

Richard Godfrey, Chief Operating Officer at M&G Investments, said: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to M&G Investments. His deep experience and leadership will facilitate our continued growth ambition and enhance our client experience capabilities.”

Martin Kwiatkowski added: “I am thrilled to be joining M&G, a firm renowned for its strong market position and dedication to client excellence. I look forward to focusing on delivering innovative solutions that enhance client experience, operational efficiency and scalable growth across all asset classes.”