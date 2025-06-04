M&G Investments appoints Neil Godrey as Global Head of Client Group

M&G Investments today announces the appointment of Neil Godfrey as Global Head of Client Group to lead all distribution, marketing and client experience teams within asset management. He will join on 16 June and become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting to Joseph Pinto, Chief Executive of M&G Investments.

Neil has more than 24 years of asset management experience from Barings, formerly Babson Capital, where he was Global Head of Distribution leading product planning for both distribution and client portfolio management, across public and private markets. He has over a decade’s experience designing and taking to market private asset strate- gies for institutional investors. Prior to this, Neil spent five years at Barclays Global Investors, with responsibility for capital raising and distribution for Corporate and Financial Institutional clients in the UK and EMEA.

M&G has expanded its distribution presence in recent years as it seeks to meet the growing requirements of its increasingly international client base, as well as supporting the evolving needs of clients in its home market. Lever- aging its strength across major public and private asset classes, the firm is fully focused on becoming the active manager of choice, consistently delivering alpha for clients over the long-term.

Neil succeeds Neal Brooks who has decided to step down after almost 30 years with M&G, having held a number of senior leadership roles across the business, including Distribution, Business Change, Product and Business Development, and Investments.

Joseph Pinto, Chief Executive Officer, M&G Investments, said: “I look forward to welcoming Neil to M&G as we continue to expand and enhance our distribution presence by broadening the availability of our investment capabilities to a growing number of client segments. Neil brings a wealth of experience in distribution to support our growth across both public and private asset classes.

“I would like to thank Neal Brooks for his exceptional contribution to M&G during his almost three decades with the business. He has provided innovative leadership and strategic insight at a time when the industry had seen significant change. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Neil Godfrey, added: “M&G is a phenomenal business with huge ambition, great talent and an enviable market position. This is thanks to its international Public and Private market capabilities, coupled with the strength of its internal insurance business, meaning it can provide innovative solutions to clients that deliver alpha over the long- term. I look forward to playing my role in helping to meet its growth ambitions. ”