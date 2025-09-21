M&G’s Denning and PRI’s Webber join board of Simplify as business expands

Financial services management consultancy firm Simplify Consulting (‘Simplify’) is expanding into the technology, asset management, and insurance sectors, building on its strong reputation within wealth management. To support the business as it expands, the company has also appointed two additional Non-Executive Directors, Richard Denning and Kate Webber.

This news follows the company’s recent announcement of its expansion strategy which began with the appointment of Louise Greig as Chief Operating Officer and Nick Clarke as Director of the Wealth Management practice.

Simplify believes there is growing demand for an independent, practitioner-led consultancy which has client delivery at its heart, across the financial services sector. The new practices will offer the following:

The technology practice will provide a host of services across the Enterprise, Solution & Data Architecture disciplines across all practice areas, including Architecture transformation and roadmaps, IT strategy, technology selection and the effective use of AI and data.

The insurance practice will cover protection and general insurance, complimenting the company’s expertise in Life & Pensions through its Wealth Management practice. This will include Simplify’s key propositional areas of operational excellence, change and transformation, strategy and risk, and regulation.

In 2026, the launch of the asset management practice will build on Simplify’s thriving wealth management practice enabling further deployment of the core capabilities for which Simplify is highly regarded.

Simplify will be making key hires to supplement the expansion into these practices in the coming months.

Carl Woodward, co-founder and co-director of Simplify says: “The financial services industry is undergoing a monumental shift in its operational processes, driven primarily by technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and increasingly complex regulatory demands. Those failing to adapt to these changes will be left behind. However, to adapt successfully requires a great deal of change in business process and practice.

“This is a moment in time for us. We are investing in the growth of the business and want to be the ‘go-to’ independent, practitioner-led consultancy for financial services. We are honoured to welcome Richard and Kate as our Non-Executive Directors. With their industry expertise, we believe they can help us growth significantly with strong discipline.”

NED Appointments

To help oversee the company’s growth strategy, Simplify has appointed Richard Denning and Kate Webber as non-executive directors to support the current NED Warwick Clews.

Denning is currently CEO of the M&G Wealth Platform. He has worked in financial services for his entire career, spending the past 25 years being a pivotal force in building and transforming platforms for Old Mutual, Novia, Aegon, and M&G.

Webber is the Chief Solutions & Technology Officer at the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). She is responsible for multiple aspects of the organisation, including guidance, reporting, the Academy and IT. She has had a long career in the industry in product and strategy, including at Northern Trust, Calastone and BNY. Founder of Her Wealth Network (previously Women in Asset Servicing), Kate has supported this award-winning network through exponential growth.