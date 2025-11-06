Mortgage pricing paints a more optimistic picture despite BoE rate hold

Following the Bank of England’s decision to hold the base rate at 4%, industry experts have been quick to assess what this means for the mortgage and buy-to-let sectors. While the rate pause was widely anticipated, many lenders are pointing to encouraging signs in the market, with mortgage pricing beginning to reflect growing optimism.

Below, Steve Cox, Chief Commercial Officer at buy-to-let lender Fleet Mortgages, shares his perspective on the decision and its implications for advisers, landlords, and the wider property market:

“While the MPC chose to hold BBR at 4% today, the trend in mortgage pricing tells a more optimistic story. Mortgage rates have been falling in recent weeks and we expect that to continue across November. Regardless of the MPC’s decision, buy-to-let lenders, including Fleet, have been cutting rates as swaps and funding conditions improve, and this provides an opportunity for advisers and landlord clients to engage now rather than wait.

With the Renters’ Rights Act now passed into law, landlords face a fresh set of compliance obligations and responsibilities that are likely to come with added costs. Whether it’s meeting new minimum standards or adjusting to tenancy reforms, financial planning is essential, and any savings achieved through more competitive mortgage pricing will help landlords manage these pressures. Lower mortgage costs won’t just ease affordability, they’ll support long-term investment in professional, compliant portfolios.”