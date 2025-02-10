Mortgage & Property Magazine | Issue 14 | February 2025

Donald takes the wheel

We would like to welcome you to the first 2025 edition of Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine, with the year only just beginning, we’ve already seen a whirlwind of announcements; this year is certainly making an impact early on.



The mortgage and property market is set to be dictated by further interest rates changes, moving economic conditions, continuing inflation and housing supply and demand dynamics once again but our contributors to this month’s magazine have shared cautious optimism for the months and years ahead.

In this month’s issue

Our latest edition brings you further insight into the dominating outcome of the US election, with Donald trump now being sworn back into the White House. The news will no doubt have far-reaching global ramifications and is certainly a major factor to consider when it comes to the UK housing market.

Industry experts assess the impact of Trump’s second term and how this could affect the housing market within the UK, along with their recommendations to clients on whether or not making a move now is beneficial or holding off in the hopes that dust may settle later on.

Next up, Lucy Walsh, partner at leading lew firm Shoosmiths, gives us deeper understanding on the leasehold and commonhold reform. The discussion details the changes, challenges and uncertainty that the Labour government’s revamp could bring to the leasehold system.

To close, with the news that Stamp Duty thresholds will be coming into force from the 31st of March this year, we dive into the warning that mortgage advice firms be ready for the possible ramifications of the change. Target’s Melanie Spencer guides us through a more detailed outlook and what can be expected when the threshold alters in the next few months along with how to be best prepared.

IFA Talk Mortgage and Property

January saw the return of our IFA Talk Mortgage and Property special for 2025 and we started off with a fascinating conversation concerning first time buyers.

Claire Askham, Head of Mortgage Sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society explained how a thriving property market relies on a strong foundation of first-time buyers. But with rising concerns about prolonged higher interest rates and the changes to stamp duty reliefs coming in from 1st April, the landscape is changing—and not in their favour.

International Women’s Day

Before we jump into this month’s magazine, we just have an early call-to-action ahead of this year’s international Women’s Day. In the week leading up to Saturday, March 8 IFA Magazine and Mortgage and Property Magazine will be running a campaign based around women in finance. Sharing stories of struggle, success and tips for those following a similar path. If you have a story to share or know someone that does, please contact meg.bratley@ifamagazine.com for more details.

Meg Bratley

Social Media and Content Manager.,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine