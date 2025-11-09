Movember: Five things every man should know and every employer can support

With Movember starting, the charity that focusses on men’s mental and physical health states that there are five things every man should know and do. To help bring this to the reality of the workplace, Towergate Employee Benefits is advising on how every employer can support male employees in the challenge.

Five things to know and do:

Spend more time with people who make you feel good

Towergate Employee Benefits’ research1 shows that a third of employers (33%) are concerned about the social wellbeing of their employees. But only a third (33%) strongly agree that they have a good understanding of the social wellbeing needs of their employees. So a good place for employers to start would be to find out what is really needed and what kind of workplace support could help. This might be through staff surveys, employee liaison groups or via wellbeing champions.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says: “There are many options for improving men’s social wellbeing through the workplace, with groups and events, but it is important to first establish what sort of thing would appeal and to whom.”

Talk more

The workplace provides an opportunity to open the conversation about male mental health in particular. Employers may consider creating mental health champions and mental health first aiders or offering mental health wellbeing days.

Debra Clark comments: “Our research shows that 54% of employers provide support for mental health and wellbeing. This is great, but it needs to be 100%.”

Know the numbers

Risk profiling, screening and diagnostics can all help male employees to know their numbers, such as their BMI and blood pressure. With risk profiling, it is a case of knowing where they are at higher risk and then being better able to address any contributing factors.

The range of diagnostic tests available through employee benefits is ever expanding. Testing for testosterone deficiency is just one example, which employers can fund, or signpost staff to self-pay options. Testosterone deficiency, or male hypogonadism, is a condition where the body does not produce enough testosterone. Symptoms can vary but can impact physical and mental health. By staying up to date with the advances in employee benefits offerings, employers can help to improve quality of life in a great variety of simple but effective ways.

Know thyself

Testicular cancer is highly curable, especially when diagnosed and treated early. Employers can help by giving employees access to Virtual GP appointments. This may help to ensure that any concerns are picked up quickly. Further diagnosis through blood tests and ultrasound, and even surgery, if it is required, can also be carried out through private medical cover.

Move more

There are many ways employers can support their employees in moving more. These include providing discounted gym membership, fitness apps and fitness trackers. While the initial aim may be to get physically fit, moving more can also benefit mental health, it can be sociable, and a sponsored event could help to raise money for Movember and charities supporting male health.

Debra Clark concludes: “Everyone can become involved in Movember, and employers in particular are in a great position to help to improve the health and wellbeing of male employees.”