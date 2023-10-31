MT Finance group secures additional £500m funding deal from J.P. Morgan

MT Finance Group, a UK specialist finance lender, today announces the completion of additional financing through J.P. Morgan to enhance its lending capabilities to the UK finance market.

MT Finance Group Limited has secured an additional £500m senior facility from J.P. Morgan. This additional facility further diversifies the funding structure of the business and will allow MT Finance Group to continue to expand its existing lending within the UK short-term finance market.

Established in 2008 by co-founders Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody, MT Finance Group is a specialist finance lender operating in both the UK bridging finance and buy-to-let mortgage market. This transaction strengthens the relationship between MT Finance Group and J.P. Morgan after the agreement of a forward flow to support the launch of its buy-to-let mortgage offering, in July 2022.

Ben Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer of MT Finance Group commented:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to further develop the already strong relationship with JP Morgan. Having experienced significant growth in 2023, this new funding line provides us with additional capacity to continue this exciting trajectory.”

Rob Tanna-Smith, Executive Director within J.P. Morgan’s EMEA Securitized Products Group commented:

“We are pleased to be broadening our relationship with MT Finance with this new funding line. This transaction is a clear indication of the scale of MT Finance’s ambitious plans for continued growth within the specialist lending sector.”