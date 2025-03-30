Mums want this one thing for Mother’s Day – and it doesn’t cost a penny

Retail spending for Mother’s Day in the UK is projected to hit £1.4 billion in 2024, with many splurging on flowers, chocolates, and fancy dinners. But while these gifts are appreciated, a new survey by greeting card marketplace thortful reveals that what mums really want won’t cost you a penny.

According to the survey, the top gift mums crave most is simple – quality time with their children. And if that’s not possible, a little help around the house wouldn’t go amiss.

Here’s what mums really want this year and how to make it extra special.

1. More Time with Their Children – 40%

Busy schedules often mean families barely cross paths, so it’s no surprise that 40% of mums say the best Mother’s Day gift is simply spending quality time together.

A spokesperson from thortful suggests, “Make a conscious effort to block out a day, whether it’s Mother’s Day or another time, to truly connect. Go for a long walk, cook a meal together, or book a special activity you both love. Switch off your phones, be present, and show your mum she has your full attention, as it’s the little things that make all the difference.”

2. Someone to Cook Dinner – 39%

Cooking might be a labour of love, but almost 40% of mums would love someone else to take charge in the kitchen for a change.

thortful recommends pulling out all the stops, “Plan ahead and cook a three-course meal featuring your mum’s favourite dishes. While you’re at it, let her put her feet up and unwind. Even better, make it a habit, not just a once-a-year treat.”

3. Someone Else to Do the Housework – 28%

If you can’t remember the last time you helped out with household chores, you’re not alone. 28% of mums say all they want this Mother’s Day is for someone else to clean up.

thortful suggests, “Take on the housework, whether solo or with siblings, and give your mum a well-earned break. A clean, tidy home means she can start the week feeling refreshed, rather than drowning in to-do lists.”

4. Time to Unwind – 24%

Between work, life admin, and looking after everyone else, mums rarely get a moment to themselves. One in four simply want a day off, no responsibilities, no interruptions.

A spokesperson from thortful advises, “Find out what truly helps your mum relax. Whether it’s a spa day, a good book, or a quiet afternoon with a cuppa, let her have uninterrupted ‘me time’. Meanwhile, tackle the errands, cook dinner, and handle the little things that she usually does.”

5. Time with Their Own Mum – 22%

Mums need mums too, and 22% say they’d love to spend quality time with their own mothers on Mother’s Day.

thortful suggest, “Encourage your mum to take a break from looking after everyone else and spend time with her own mum. A few hours reminiscing and catching up can be a meaningful way to celebrate. They could even do a fun mother’s day experience together, like an afternoon tea, or spa day to strengthen that bond”

To make Mothers Day really meaningful this year, and to give them what they really want, a spokesperson from thortful sums it up, adding, “Mother’s Day doesn’t have to be another expensive celebration. With the cost of living still a concern for many, the most meaningful gifts don’t come with a hefty price tag. Whether it’s cooking a meal, taking on the housework, or planning a special day together, small thoughtful gestures can make mums feel truly appreciated.”