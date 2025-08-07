National Friendly reports strong H1 growth and record income protection sales

National Friendly has reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, with a 12% increase in new business compared to the same period last year, and a 22% rise in new business annual premium equivalent. The figures reflect the mutual’s continued momentum in meeting the rising demand for affordable and accessible protection products.

June 2025 marked a record month for income protection sales, capping a quarter of consistent month-on-month growth. Policy sales in Q2 2025 rose 27% year-on-year, underpinned by the continued success of its flagship Friendly Shield product, which accounted for 39% of all new business in H1. National Friendly’s Income Protection sales saw a 124% increase (H1 2025 vs H1 2024).

Graham Singleton, Chief Executive, National Friendly, commented: “We’re proud to be growing at pace while staying true to our mission in helping people access affordable and inclusive protection when they need it most. These results reflect the trust our members place in us and the incredible work of our teams and adviser partners across the UK.

“We’re not just innovating on product, such as with Friendly Shield, to meet everyday consumer needs, we’re investing in service too. Through tools like Broker Portal+, simpler applications, and real-time underwriting access, we give advisers what they need to support clients more efficiently and confidently.”

National Friendly also maintained a strong track record on claims service in H1 2025, assessing 95% of claims within its three-day service-level agreement. Its commitment to exceptional member service was also reflected in a Claims Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76, signalling consistently high satisfaction.

Emma Thomson, Vice Chair of the Protection Distributors Group, said: “It’s good to see National Friendly achieving record income protection sales while maintaining a focus on service and claims. We were delighted to awarded them the PDG’s Claims Charter status in recognition of the excellent way they support claimants. Their investment in adviser tools and simplified processes helps more clients access essential protection and these results underline the critical role of insurer service level quality in making cover more accessible and affordable.”

In July, National Friendly launched a new adviser campaign to support the education and awareness of income protection (IP). The ‘Cover the Country’ campaign, which runs in the lead up to Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) in September, encourages advisers to engage with the mutual’s product and highlights the pivotal role they play in helping customers protect their income.