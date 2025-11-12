Nationwide announces extension to Branch Promise to 2030 while other banks shut doors

Nationwide has announced that it will continue to keep every one of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030, despite many other banks closing theirs.

The new commitment, which extends its existing Branch Promise by at least another two years, applies even when a Nationwide branch and a Virgin Money branch are close to each other.

Nationwide’s move comes as other banks continue their bank branch closure programmes, the largest in UK history. Figures from consumer group, Which? show 6,561 branches have been closed since January 2015(3).

Branch closures have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable customers, including older people, many of whom rely on face-to-face services and support. Younger people rely on branches too – more than one in ten of Nationwide’s new student accounts were opened in branches this new academic year.

The announcement continues Nationwide’s commitment to local communities, assuring Virgin Money and Nationwide customers that their vital banking services will remain accessible, whether in-branch, online, or via mobile.

Dame Debbie Crosbie DBE, Group Chief Executive at Nationwide, said: “Our customers can be confident that they can bank with us whichever way they choose. Branches are important to our customers, to communities, and to the health of our High Streets. That’s why Nationwide will continue to keep branches open in addition to our investment in online and telephone channels.”

Nationwide now operates the UK’s biggest single-brand banking network, with 605 branches. When combined with Virgin Money’s 91 branches, the total network expands to 696 branches. New Nationwide figures show increased branch usage and account openings through 2025, particularly in areas where Nationwide is the ‘last branch in town’. Since January, another 33 Nationwide branches became the last in town when other banks closed their branches. Nationwide is now the last branch standing in 133(3) UK towns and villages.

Nationwide data shows that its branches are picking up business because they’re valued so much by customers.

Branch usage: In the 12 months to September, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of customers using Nationwide’s branches.

In the 12 months to September, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of customers using Nationwide’s branches. Branch account openings: Over a third (33%) of Nationwide current accounts and more than a fifth (22%) of savings accounts were opened in branch in the six months to the end of September, with volumes up 28 per cent and 31 per cent respectively year on year.

Over a third (33%) of Nationwide current accounts and more than a fifth (22%) of savings accounts were opened in branch in the six months to the end of September, with volumes up 28 per cent and 31 per cent respectively year on year. ATM usage: ATM usage rose by five per cent within the period, with a 17 per cent increase among non-Nationwide customers using in-branch ATMs.

ATM usage rose by five per cent within the period, with a 17 per cent increase among non-Nationwide customers using in-branch ATMs. Last branch in town:

Where Nationwide became the last branch in town in 2025, current account openings were up 29 per cent year on year(4).

ATM usage across these branches was up by 25 per cent, demonstrating the direct customer impact of reduced banking services. However, there was a 96 per cent increase for non-Nationwide customers using in-branch ATMs(5).

Alongside its branches, Nationwide continues to invest heavily in its digital channels, with the number of customers using its banking app growing by 12.8 per cent year on year.

Nationwide’s Branch Promise was first introduced in 2019, and was extended last year, when Nationwide included the Virgin Money branches it gained when it acquired the bank in October 2024.

The branch commitment goes beyond access to financial services, with Nationwide’s Fairer Futures programme hosting dementia clinics via Dementia UK’s specialist Admiral Nurses across 200 branches. This has already helped over 100,000 people impacted by dementia. Meanwhile, Nationwide’s Scam Checker service protected 800,000 customers from making more than £300,000 of fraud payments per month(6).

Nationwide also uses its branches for Digital Lessons to help boost people’s confidence with using technology, and many of them provide ‘Safe Spaces’ for domestic abuse support. Virgin Money branches are helping close the digital divide by offering free mobile data through the National Databank. Anyone facing data poverty – customer or not – can walk in and pick up a SIM card loaded with 25GB of data each month, for a full year.

For more information, visit Nationwide’s Branch Promise – nationwide.co.uk/stayingput