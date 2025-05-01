Nationwide announces new partnership with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity as it funds clinical trials and research staff

Nationwide Building Society has today announced a new partnership with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, as part of its social impact programme – Nationwide Fairer Futures. The partnership will support vital cancer research.

Over the next two years Nationwide will help fund 30 specialist research staff to support a portfolio of 100 clinical trials. These trials aim to deliver breakthroughs in cancer treatment across radiotherapy surgery, targeted therapy and immunotherapy – bringing hope to patients and families across the UK.

Through the partnership, Nationwide will work with experts from The Royal Marsden School to gain a deeper understanding of the cancer journey – from screening and diagnosis to treatment and ongoing care, helping to ensure customers affected by cancer are supported in the best possible way.

It builds on Nationwide’s existing commitment to support customers affected by cancer, which includes dedicated bereavement and power of attorney services, flexible appointment options, longer in branch discussions for complex matters, and the option to nominate a family member or friend to speak on their behalf.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity partnership will add to existing efforts through Nationwide’s Fairer Futures programme to improve the lives of those who have been dealt an unfair hand. Existing partnerships include Action for Children, Centrepoint and Dementia UK.

Antonia Dalmahoy, Managing Director of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Nationwide Building Society. Their incredible support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity over the next two years will help fund world-leading research at The Royal Marsden, benefiting cancer patients across the UK and around the world. While progress has been made in the understanding of cancer and how to treat it, more research is needed to develop more effective, personalised treatments. Nationwide’s support will help to enable these breakthroughs, improving quality of life for people with cancer and giving them more time with their loved ones.”

Charlotte Kensett, Director of Customer Experience and Social Impact for Nationwide said: “Through Nationwide Fairer Futures, we are committed to supporting people through life’s challenges. Our new partnership with The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity reflects that commitment, funding pioneering research, building knowledge and ensuring we’re there for our customers when it matters most.”