Nationwide brings tech confidence to the high street as 11 million Brits lack basic digital skills

Nationwide has rolled out a Digital Lessons programme across all of its 605 branches – helping people build confidence with technology on their high street.

The initiative responds to the rapid rise of digital, with around 11.3 million adults lacking essential digital skills, and complements Nationwide’s commitment to keeping every branch open until at least 2028.

The lessons, which provide practical, jargon-free support – from setting up devices and bank accounts to spotting scams and making video calls – aim to tackle digital exclusion and empower communities. Nationwide has already hosted over 562 events since it began trialling the lessons across its branches in July, supporting over 3,000 people.

Figures show around 4.8 million working-age adults have never been online, and over half (52%) cannot complete all 20 tasks in the UK’s Essential Digital Skills Framework. The consequences are serious – from falling victim to fraud and missing out on savings, to struggling with job searches and feeling isolated.

Nationwide’s Digital Lessons are delivered face to face in every branch. They last up to 30 minutes and are available at no charge to anyone, regardless of whether they are Nationwide customers.

Stephen Noakes, Nationwide Director of Retail, said: “Digital exclusion remains one of the most pressing challenges facing society today and for many, the inability to access the internet safely can lead to financial disadvantage.

“We launched Digital Lessons in July – providing face-to-face support in our branches for customers who may need some extra help or reassurance to get online. We’re committed to continuing this support, helping more customers build the confidence and skills to thrive in a digital world.”

The seven key risks of digital exclusion are:

Fraud and scams: £2.3 billion is lost annually, with offline users most at risk because they miss online alerts or don’t recognise fraud tactics.

Isolation: Lower digital skills are indirectly linked to loneliness via an association with social isolation

Mental health : Offline individuals are twice as likely to report low wellbeing and low life satisfaction, according to Ofcom.

Financial exclusion : Households lacking digital skills lose up to £744 a year by being unable to compare deals or open online-only accounts.

Employment barriers: Those without digital skills are five times more likely to be unemployed. Over half (52%) of working-age adults can't complete all essential digital tasks.

Lost savings on goods and services : Offline consumers miss out on online-only discounts, can't compare tariffs or track spending easily. Which? estimates the "digital divide" costs some households hundreds of pounds annually on utilities, insurance and travel.

Communication challenges: A lack of digital tools (video calls, messaging, email) means people lose touch with family, friends and community services. According to Age UK, one in six over-65s never go online, increasing loneliness.

Feedback from the Digital Lessons shows positive results, including: