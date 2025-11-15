Nationwide partners with ‘Shout’ charity – a free mental health text service – to provide customers 24/7 support

Nationwide has partnered with mental health charity Shout, who run a free and confidential, 24/7 text messaging service, giving colleagues an additional way to help anyone they suspect may need mental health support.

If a colleague suspects someone is struggling, they can guide them to text NATION to 85258 at any time, day or night and connect them within minutes to a trained volunteer, supervised by clinicians, for immediate one-to-one support. The service is discreet; messages won’t appear on phone bills, giving people confidence to reach out when they need it most – particularly during the hours of 9pm-2am, when Shout reports the greatest demand.

The partnership follows Nationwide’s renewed commitment to Britain’s high streets as it continues to keep all of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until 2030 – a lifeline to vulnerable customers and those seeking face to face support. It also forms part of Nationwide’s wider strategy to improve services for disabled and vulnerable customers – ensuring those who can’t or choose not to use the phone have an alternative way to access help.

Alongside the service, Nationwide’s customer-facing teams have received enhanced training on when and how to signpost this service, allowing them to better assist customers’ needs.

The mental health divide

The partnership comes as mounting data shines a light on the UK’s mental health divide. Almost one in four women (24%) report a common mental health problem each week, compared with one in seven men (15%). However, men are far less likely to seek help – making up just 36 per cent of NHS Talking Therapies referrals – yet account for three-quarters of suicides.

Kathryn Townsend, Head of Customer Vulnerability at Nationwide said: “We know mental health challenges can hit without warning – often alongside financial difficulty. For some, talking on the phone feels impossible or is impossible – our partnership with Shout gives our customer-facing teams an additional tool to provide customers with an accessible, safe and confidential way to get help 24/7.

“From keeping every branch open until 2030, offering safe spaces for those experiencing domestic abuse, in-branch Dementia UK clinics and our range of new Easy Read guides, Nationwide continues to strive to make banking fairer, more accessible and more inclusive.”

Francesca Hughes, Partnerships Manager for Mental Health Innovations, who run the Shout SMS service, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Nationwide on this exciting initiative. Together, we’re using digital innovation to make mental health support more accessible and immediate, helping Nationwide customers and family members look after their wellbeing in a simple and confidential way by texting ‘NATION’ to 85258. The service is available 24/7, offering support whenever it’s needed and we know that for many people, those moments often come late at night when worries can feel hardest to manage. This partnership ensures no one has to face those moments alone. It represents a shared belief that early, confidential support can make a life-changing difference.”

Nationwide recently achieved an Advanced rating from the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute (MMHPI) for making its services easier to use for people with mental health problems. It also sponsored MMHPI’s latest research in October – If I needed someone, exploring how financial firms can improve access to third-party tools for those struggling with mental health.