NatWest offering students £100, an interest-free overdraft of up to £3250 and half-price food

£100 paid within 10 working days of account opening

An interest-free overdraft of up to £3250

A four-year tastecard offering discounted meals, cinema tickets and shopping

NatWest is launching a new Student Account offer for 2024 offering students £100 cash, an overdraft of up to £3250 and a four-year tastecard. The offer is available to new and existing customers opening a Student account.

An interest-free overdraft of up to £3250 will be available from the third year of study. In the first year of university a student will be able to apply for an overdraft of up to £2000. The £100 cash incentive will be paid within 10 working days of the account opening.

The free tastecard offers discounts to help students make the most of their student experience, offering money off meals at hundreds of restaurants and takeaways including Black Sheep Coffee, Dominoes and Krispy Kreme. This is in addition to discounted cinema tickets and shopping offers.

Jaimala Patel, Head of NatWest Student Accounts said, “We want to help our students get started studying and are offering a range of financial tools, a £100, an interest free overdraft of up to £3250 and a tastecard to help reduce the cost of student life.”

Students benefit from a range of money management tools offered by NatWest. Including a free expense tracker feature in our mobile app called Spending, Split Bill and PayMe which makes it easier to request money from friends and family and Round Ups which makes it easier to begin a savings habit with our 6% Digital Regular Saver. For students house-sharing for the first time, NatWest’s Housemate app makes it easier to split bills between housemates.

To be eligible for the account a student must be studying a full-time graduate course and be completing a full-time course lasting at least two years.

Within 30 days of account opening new customers need to register for online or mobile banking and will then receive £100 cash and a four-year tastecard membership within 10 days.

A NatWest student account can be opened online at www.NatWest.com/students