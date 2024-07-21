NatWest’s app launches on Apple’s Vision Pro device

From today NatWest’s retail banking app will be available on Apple’s new device, where customers will be able to access day to day banking needs through spatial technology

NatWest is an early adopter in using the new product from Apple – introducing this as an innovative test and learn into the future of banking

NatWest’s mobile banking app recently hit 10 million users across the UK, the news represents further innovation from the bank following the recent introduction of generative AI to its digital assistant Cora+

NatWest is announcing today that its banking app will be available on Apple’s Vision Pro, which seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks spatial experiences. The product has now launched in the UK.

NatWest will be one of the first banks globally to have its app feature on the Apple operating system, VisionOS,which features an innovative three-dimensional user interface and input system controlled entirely by a user’s eyes, hands and voice. Intuitive gestures allow users to interact with apps by looking at them, tapping their fingers to select, flicking their wrist to scroll, or using a virtual keyboard or dictation to type.

Through extensive testing for performance and usability, NatWest has enhanced the user experience, optimising it for eye tracking in Apple’s VisionOS and made security changes, to keep customers safe and secure when banking on the new device.

The bank is an early adopter of Apple’s revolutionary new device and will use the opportunity to build on the new technology and gather insights into how spatial computing could allow customers to visualise their finances in a more immersive and informative format. The bank will use insights from usage of the app on the new device to improve its product and service design for digital features. Customers will be able to access digital assistant Cora+, which uses generative AI for a more intuitive, conversational customer experience.

Customers will be able to use NatWest’s existing banking app for personal customers, but in a different way – viewing balances, making transfers between accounts and managing direct debits through a secure and immersive experience. Users can visualise their financial world on a large canvas with limitless space – making use of NatWest’s existing features such as viewing credit score, managing spending and exploring insights.

This year NatWest’s banking app hit 10 million users.

Wendy Redshaw, Chief Digital Information Officer at NatWest Group said: “It’s great to be a first-mover with such exciting new technology. We’re very pleased to now offer our excellent Retail banking app through an immersive new experience. It will be interesting to take learnings, understanding how customers use the app in this new technology to deal with their finances, and to understand how we can create bespoke propositions to serve them even better. It’s just one insight into how the future of banking could look in the future – watch this space.”