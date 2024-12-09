Navigating regulatory shifts and evolving charging structures in MPS

With the implementation of the Consumer Duty last year, it is interesting to consider how the various asset managers have embraced this and reviewed the clarity of their communications and their charging structures. However, it is diff­icult for asset managers to make much difference to their o­fferings.

Whether you’re getting your head around new regulations like Consumer Duty, exploring the latest ESG strategies, or comparing underlying charges, our latest report covers it all.

For expert insights that help guide you to navigate the ever-changing MPS market, read our 2024/25 MPS Report.

