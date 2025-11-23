Nearly half of UK workers say they’ll keep working past retirement age

Chloe Gronow

·

Nearly half of UK workers (46%) expect to work beyond the legal retirement age, as uncertainty over the state pension and the cost of living weighs heavily, finds Kearney.  

New data from Kearney’s Retail Banking Radar shows that Brits are the least confident in Europe about being financially prepared for later life. Almost two-thirds (62%) worry they won’t be able to maintain their current standard of living when they stop working.  

Alternative investments on the rise 

UK adults continue to favour familiar savings products, with 80% putting money in savings accounts and half (49%) keeping funds in current accounts. Yet, Kearney found that an increasing number are looking for alternatives. Over a quarter (26%) are investing in gold or silver, while around a third of the investors surveyed by Kearney (42%) now own cryptocurrencies. 

Confidence in investing is rising in the UK, too. More than half (58%) of Brits say they feel knowledgeable about investment products, suggesting people are increasingly comfortable taking control of their own portfolios even as retirement worries linger.  

Large advice gap leaves Brits at risk 

Despite this confidence, Kearney’s research also uncovers a persistent gap in financial advice. One in four (24%) Brits receive no professional advice on saving or retirement planning. Older adults are more likely to rely on tax or financial advisers for retirement planning, with just 22% turning to their primary bank for guidance. In contrast, younger people are far more likely to go to their main bank, with 55% of under-45s seeking retirement advice there or not seeking advice at all. 

There is strong appetite for professional guidance, but access is uneven. Around 32% of UK adults already pay for advice, and a further 43% say they would be willing to in future – well above the European averages of 18% and 32%, respectively. 

Sameer Pethe, Partner at Kearney, said: 

“It’s promising that Britons are saving and investing more actively than ever, and many feel confident managing their own money. But this research shows that confidence doesn’t always equal security – nearly two-thirds of UK adults worry they won’t maintain their lifestyle in retirement. That anxiety is real, and seeking guidance from a bank or financial adviser can make a huge difference. Banks and wealth providers need to step up, simplifying advice and tailoring support, so people not only invest wisely today but can feel truly secure about their financial future.” 

