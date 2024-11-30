New EastEnders storyline highlights devastating impact of pension scams

The plight of a much-loved EastEnders character targeted by a cruel pension scam has sparked a fresh warning for savers to stay vigilant, alongside a fresh call for the industry to step-up in protecting them.

In the hit continuing drama storyline, popular character Jean Slater, 61, was persuaded to transfer her pension into a high return investment after participating in a free pension review.

In scenes that aired last night, it later transpired that Jean had been scammed and she now faces the heartbreaking consequences of her financial loss.

The Pensions Regulator (TPR), alongside other organisations, worked with EastEnders to ensure their viewers were given a powerful insight into the duplicitous tactics fraudsters use to exploit the vulnerable.

Real-world insight drives storyline

TPR, alongside Stop_Scams_UK, and independent adviser, Nick Stapleton, provided behind the scenes guidance with the show’s scriptwriters and researchers, sharing insights into the latest tactics used by scammers and the far-reaching financial and emotional toll on victims.

Gaucho Rasmussen, Executive Director of Regulatory Compliance at TPR, said: “We commend the BBC for tackling such an important and complex issue in this storyline. By bringing Jean’s experience to prime-time television, millions of viewers will become more aware of pension scams, potentially empowering them to recognise and resist similar approaches from fraudsters.

“Sadly, our work continues to uncover the real-life damage caused by pension scams. But while the threat of scams and fraud is ever-evolving, so is our response.”

This storyline is not just compelling television – it’s a reminder of the real-world threats to pension security. TPR recently launched a video campaign featuring critical care nurse, Pauline Padden, one of 245 victims in a £13.5 million TPR prosecution case.

Pauline, 60, was targeted at a vulnerable time in her life. Though many remain silent about such experiences, Pauline has bravely shared her story to help warn others.

Call to action

Gaucho added: “To provide the valuable intelligence we and our Pension Scams Action Group (PSAG) partners need in the fight against fraudsters, we urge the pensions industry to report scams and suspicions of scams to Action Fraud. It is our hope that viewers of the EastEnders’ storyline will be prompted to report any suspicious activity to Action Fraud too. Every report counts, helping to enhance our national intelligence picture.”