New enhancements to Aegon’s client reporting tool marks first anniversary

Aegon marks the first anniversary of ‘Product reporting’, a client reporting tool designed for financial advisers, by introducing strategic upgrades that enhance adviser processes and facilitate client interactions within the Aegon Retirement Choices (ARC) and One Retirement platforms.

Over the past year, ‘Product reporting’ has delivered a total of 12 new enhancements, providing advisers with valuable analytics and customisation options.

To further support advisers in adapting to dynamic market conditions and diverse client needs, Aegon has implemented further new capabilities to the tool, tailored to their evolving requirements:

Advanced return metrics: The introduction of money-weighted and time-weighted returns enables advisers to gain deeper insights into product performance, facilitating detailed client discussions.

Enhanced customisation: Advisers can now personalise client reports with names and tailored commentary fields, fostering a bespoke approach to client advice.

Investment breakdown section: Offers detailed insights into the funds and models in which clients are invested, enhancing transparency and decision-making.

These enhancements align with findings from the recent NextWealth and Aegon report, “Organic growth for financial advice firms: A practical guide”.

The report highlights the importance of tracking the right metrics to surface valuable insights on existing clients. High-performing firms embed data at the heart of their operations, using it to refine processes, empower teams, and build long-term, scalable value.

Stephen Crosbie, Managing Director – Adviser Platform at Aegon, comments: “We recognise how critical it is for our platform to align with what advisers are looking for in today’s ever-changing environment. This understanding drives our efforts, and celebrating one year of ‘Product reporting’ highlights our commitment to adapting to market dynamics while meeting adviser needs, as reflected in our recent findings with NextWealth.

Our ongoing enhancements are a clear testament to Aegon’s pursuit of excellence. We’re focused on continuously improving our platform, not just for efficiency, but also to empower advisers to engage in insightful, personalised conversations with their clients. These meaningful interactions are essential in helping them meet Consumer Duty expectations, which are increasingly vital in today’s complex financial landscape.”

To find out more about the platform improvements Aegon have been making, please visit aegon.co.uk/platform-update