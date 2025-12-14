New research shows taxpayers spent 558 years on HMRC phone lines

Taxpayers collectively spent 558 years calling HMRC last year says UHY Hacker Young, the national accountancy group *.

UHY Hacker Young says that although the average 18-minute call waiting time indicates a very poor level of customer service, it is a significant improvement on the average 23-minute wait time for calls to HMRC last year.

Average call times fell thanks to the hiring of 1,500 additional staff following a £51million funding boost in May 2024 aimed at improving call centre capacity**. Despite this cash injection, operational inefficiencies continue to frustrate businesses and individuals trying to reach HMRC.

Many calls to HMRC are still being abandoned or redirected, meaning taxpayers are unable to claim tax refunds or pay penalties on time. Long call waiting times have dented public confidence in HMRC.

HMRC briefly reached its 85% call-answering target in October and December 2024, but these gains were temporary, as the number of calls answered dropped to 73% in January 2025.

Despite additional staff and investment, over half of taxpayers’ calls remain unresolved or redirected, resulting in delayed refunds of taxes. UHY Hacker Young says that taxpayers are also incurring penalties as they are unable to contact HMRC to discuss their tax position.

Neela Chauhan, Partner at UHY Hacker Young says: “HMRC is investing £1.4billion over five years on extra tax investigation staff whilst allocating just £51 million to improving customer service. This investment is clearly not properly balanced. Whilst huge resources are going into investigating taxpayers very little is being invested in improving the customer service that HMRC provides them with.

“Long call waiting times, unanswered phones, and the problem of taxpayers being frequently left without assistance is only going to be fixed by a proper reallocation of budget within HMRC.”

* Data obtained from HMRC, year-end March 2025.

** Data obtained from Committee of Public Accounts report called HMRC Customer Service and Accounts: Third Report of Session 2024/25