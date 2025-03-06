New survey reaffirms strong UK investor commitment to people value and diversity, equity & inclusion, ahead of International Women’s Day

A new survey by Pensions for Purpose reveals that 88% of asset owners consider Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) a high or moderate priority in their engagement and stewardship activities. The findings, released ahead of International Women’s Day, highlight the growing importance of integrating people-related values into investment strategies.

The survey forms part of Pensions for Purpose’s new Ecosystem Themes programme, which recently launched and are rolling out through 2025. There are six Themes: System & Governance Change, Impact Integration, Place Lens, People Value, Climate Innovation and finally, Biodiversity & Natural Capital.

Jupiter Asset Management are the Ecosystem Partner for the People Value theme, a partnership which will last three years. When asked which themes should be included in our Ecosystem Partnership programme over the next three years, respondents said:

· Social Inequality (88%)

· Ethnicity (76%)

· Health & Wellbeing (65%)

· Neurodiversity (59%)

· Disability (53%)

· Intergenerational Fairness (47%)

These results showcase asset owners’ desire on broadening the scope of people-related values beyond traditional DE&I considerations.

Jupiter Asset Management’s Positioning Statement for the People Value Ecosystem Partnership

Jupiter Asset Management’s commitment to the People Value partnership, as part of Pensions for Purpose’s Ecosystem Themes sustainability categorisation, reflects our ambition to drive meaningful change in how asset owners integrate diversity, equity & inclusion (DE&I) and broader people-related values into their investment strategies. Having already commissioned independent research through Pensions for Purpose to examine how asset owners embed DE&I within their governance structures, procurement decisions and investment allocations, Jupiter Asset Management is now taking the next step to evolve this conversation further.

By partnering with Pensions for Purpose in this Ecosystem Partnership, Jupiter Asset Management aims to:

· Advance industry best practice: through dedicated training, knowledge-sharing and practical implementation strategies for asset owners.

· Broaden the scope of People Value: develop DE&I to include themes such as health and wellbeing, social inequality, neurodiversity and intergenerational fairness.

· Position Jupiter Asset Management as a thought leader in this space: reinforcing our expertise and commitment to responsible investment.

This work aligns with Jupiter Asset Management’s core investment philosophy, championed by our sustainable investing team, who actively integrate DE&I considerations into their portfolio decisions. Jupiter Asset Management’s leadership in this space is further underscored by CEO Matt Beesley’s engagement, including his participation in our first Community Interest Group meeting.

Future research areas may explore how health and wellbeing intersects with investment decision-making, investigate DE&I considerations through the lens of ethnicity and disability, and engage sceptics to understand industry resistance. Through this, Jupiter Asset Management continues to shape the conversation, influencing policy and practice within the investment community.

Quotes

Abbie Llewelyn-Waters, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Jupiter Asset Management Global Leaders Strategy said: “Embedding People Values into investment decisions supports our capital allocation to investment opportunities that offer long-term, sustainable returns. We see interesting relationship between strong human capital management and customer retention, supporting future growth. Through this partnership, we aim to provide asset owners with the insights and tools which contribute to a sustainable economy.”

Matt Beesley, CEO, Jupiter said: “At Jupiter, we believe that sustainable investment strategies are essential to delivering long-term, diversified returns. Companies that integrate People Values—such as diversity, health, and social well-being—are better equipped to navigate risks, attract talent, and drive financial performance. This partnership strengthens our ability to support asset owners in making investment decisions that not only generate strong returns but also leave a lasting positive impact on both people and the planet.”