New white paper “Women, Wealth and the Workplace” urges personal finance sector to boost female visibility and leadership

The Women’s Wealth Alliance (WWA) has today published a roadmap to increase the number of women working in personal finance, as part of an important new white paper highlighting the experiences of women within the sector.

The white paper – Women, Wealth and the Workplace – amplifies the voices of women working in personal finance and urges the sector to increase female visibility and ease the path to leadership. The WWA is hoping to assist with these aims via its roadmap for change, which looks to help level up female representation.

Informed by the survey responses of over 500 women, the WWA’s roadmap begins with:

Publishing a career guide that demystifies roles and routes for women into the industry

Developing a professional framework and CPD programme for financial coaching

Creating a digital hub for development, mentoring, and the sharing of good practice

The paper also outlines actionable steps for advice firms, such as collecting gender data, rethinking hiring practices, and openly promoting female success stories, helping the profession to become more representative of its future clients.

Chair of the Women’s Wealth Alliance, Chartered Financial Planner, Vanessa Barnes, comments:

“This white paper distils key insights from over 500 women in personal finance and offers a practical roadmap for change. It’s clear that boosting female visibility and leadership isn’t just about fairness—it’s about strengthening the sector’s future.

We’re calling on both men and women to champion a more inclusive, resilient profession that reflects the clients it serves and inspires the next generation.”

Women’s Career Journeys: Chance and Challenge

The survey reveals women are entering the personal finance sector through a patchwork of chance encounters and early job opportunities—rather than clear educational or career pathways. Only 9% of those surveyed entered the sector because it was in line with their studies at school or university, underlining a lack of direct professional runway for women. While 39% were drawn in by genuine interest in the financial sector, and 34% thought it might be a fulfilling career, only a tiny fraction—just 7%—started working in personal finance because they were inspired by existing female leaders in finance.​

Progression and Development: Opportunities and Ambitions

Despite a fragmented entry, women report strong opportunities for career progression. 80% say they feel able to develop professionally in their current roles, especially those in mortgage advice (95%) and financial coaching (93%). The WWA believes that investment in coaching, mentoring, technical skills training, and formal qualifications is crucial to help women build careers rather than simply “fall into” jobs and that more visible and accessible role models are vital for inspiring new entrants.​​

Staying Power: Firm Roots Despite Ongoing Challenges

Where professional support exists, women are staying put. An impressive 71% of those currently working have no plans to leave the sector, and 54% stated they were not at all likely to change employers in the next year—demonstrating career satisfaction and a strong sense of belonging once established.

Download the white paper here.

Commissioned by the Women’s Wealth Alliance (WWA), a working group of independent professional body the Consumer Duty Alliance, the research was managed independently by YouGov, with the support of IBOSS, LV=, Royal London and Quilter.