New Year, new name: Towergate Employee Benefits is now Everywhen

Towergate Employee Benefits is now Everywhen. As of 5 January 2026, the new name is being rolled out across all assets, with a new website and access to more support in one place. Everywhen reflects what the company stands for: being there for its customers and clients ‘always’ and at all times’, to design, implement and manage benefits packages that support the health and well-being of employees and, therefore, the success and growth of the companies they work for.

Parent company, Ardonagh Advisory, the Ardonagh Group’s UK platform, moved to a unifying brand, Everywhen, in May 2025. This now encompasses more than 45 trading names and covers sectors and specialisms from general insurance to health and benefits, including brokers, providers and risk management specialists. Moving to a new united brand is a natural evolution for the business, which has become one of the largest intermediaries in the UK. Everywhen now employs more than 4,500 people with over 100 offices across the UK, and places over £5bn of insurance premium on behalf of clients each year.

Iain Laws, CEO of Health & Employee Benefits at Everywhen said: “Becoming Everywhen symbolises the unifying of our people with a single brand, vision, and purpose. We have always stood together with our customers and clients, now we are able to stand together with the other experts within the business too, bringing everything under one umbrella and creating easy access to great expertise and support.”

Everywhen will continue to work with businesses of all sizes, from start-ups and SMEs to large corporates, helping them to boost productivity, reduce absence and build a more committed workforce through health and wellbeing that works for the business. This includes healthcare benefits, pensions and financial wellbeing, global benefits, business protection, occupational health and absence management, and strategic benefits consultancy.

Using the very latest digital platforms and apps, Everywhen’s experts work closely with businesses to connect their people strategy to their business goals, identifying risks early, managing them effectively, providing market insights and ensuring full regulatory compliance. All of which helps to ensure the best value for money.

Iain Laws concluded: “Our clients will be supported by the same people, with the same experience, expertise and professionalism, just under a new name. Becoming Everywhen means everybody benefits.”