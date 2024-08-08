NHS waiting list hits 7.62 million in June; 3.5 month wait for referred treatment

Today’s NHS England data shows that waiting lists have increased yet again, reaching its highest level since October 2023.

The data showed that waiting lists in June 2024 increased to 7.62 million, following May’s 7.6 million uptick.

It is an increase of 19,137 from the previous month and a rise of 48,300 compared to the previous year (June 2023). The median wait time for those awaiting treatment after a referral was 14.3 weeks or 3.5 months.

The update follows the latest NHS England GP survey, which revealed that a third (34%) of GP patients are waiting ‘too long’ for an appointment, while a further 1-in-10 (10%) claimed that their needs were not at all met at their last appointment.

Brett Hill, Head of Health & Protection at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, said: “In the second set of figures since the new government took office, NHS waiting lists rose yet again to 7.62 million in June 2024, underscoring the challenge facing the new Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, as he seeks to turn things around.

“While the threat of Junior Doctors strikes has receded, GPs are now taking industrial action, meanwhile millions of people across the country are struggling to access NHS services. It’s no wonder the UK economy is weighed down by high sickness absence rates and low productivity.

“Access to timely and effective primary healthcare, whether that’s a GP appointment, talking therapies or physiotherapy, is critical to preventing more serious, debilitating conditions that can force people out of work.

“Employers are increasingly recognising they have to take responsibility for the health of their workforce, and we see continued growth in demand for health benefits and workforce wellbeing programmes as more employers and employees turn to private healthcare options.

“Improving accessibility to the private healthcare market for both businesses and individuals should be a serious consideration for the new government as they put together their plans to revive the nation’s health.

“Removing penalties such as P11d liability for healthcare benefits, and enhancing tax incentives for employers to invest in workforce wellbeing, would not only help relieve immediate pressure on the NHS and free-up state healthcare resources to support the non-working population, but it would also encourage long-term business investment in the health of the UK’s workforce.”