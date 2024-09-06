Nikko Asset Management to Rename as Amova Asset Management

Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereafter “Nikko AM”, President and Representative Director Stefanie Drews) today announced that it will be renaming as Amova Asset Management Co., Ltd. on 1st September 2025.

Founded in Japan in 1959, Nikko AM has become a global citizen with Asian DNA, headquartered in Tokyo, with a presence through subsidiaries or affiliates in a total of 11 countries and regions, spanning four continents. The firm operates a global business through an independent and diverse management team, responding swiftly to the constantly evolving investment environment to provide solutions to investors around the world.

This name change reflects the progress so far, and path forward, in the firm’s Global Growth strategy to strengthen growth in Japan and expand in global markets.

The new name “Amova Asset Management” is an amalgam of the concepts behind the new name, with the first two letters “Am” standing for the firm’s core business “Asset Management”. “Mov” refers to “movement” – the nimbleness and innovation to steer clients towards their objectives in the constantly changing investment landscape by offering superior investment solutions. “Ova” draws inspiration from ”Nova”, which means “new” in Latin, as global teams explore new frontiers and provide progressive solutions to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving financial environment.

The renaming does not impact ownership – the firm remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, and remains committed to helping investors around the world reach their investment goals.