Ninety One appoints Justin Jewell

Ninety One, a global investment manager with £130.2 billion AUM (as at 31.12.24), has today announced the appointment of Justin Jewell as Portfolio Manager to its DM Specialist Credit team.

Justin will join Darpan Harar as Co- Portfolio Manager on Multi Asset Credit (MAC) and Global Total Return Credit (GTRC) and focus on the expansion of the Developed Market Specialist Credit platform. Jewell will be based in London.

Prior to joining Ninety One, Jewell was Managing Director and Head of European High Yield at RBC BlueBay Asset Management (RBC BlueBay), where he managed a team of 30 and oversaw $18 billion in client assets across high yield, leveraged loan, CLOs and multi asset credit. Jewell joined RBC BlueBay in 2009 as Head of High Yield Trading before moving into portfolio management in 2012, later being named partner and Co-Head of Global Leveraged Finance. Jewell began his career at UBS, where he joined as a graduate in 2002, and was later promoted to Director of High Yield Trading. He has a BSC in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Mimi Ferrini, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Ninety One: “Justin brings with him extensive experience, leadership, expertise, and an outstanding track record. He will play a crucial role in the development and expansion of our Developed Markets Specialist Credit platform while delivering long-term value to our clients. Ninety One’s credit offering is differentiated through its global and unconstrained universe and its highly dynamic investment approach. We are committed to helping investors capture the full diversification benefits and defensive portfolio properties that global credit markets have to offer.”