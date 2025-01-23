Ninety One to adopt SDR ‘Sustainability Impact’ label for the Global Sustainable Equity fund

Ninety One has today announced that the Global Sustainable Equity Fund (the ‘Fund’) will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label on 28 February 2025. The Fund will become one of the select funds to use this label under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (the ‘SDR’) regime.

Managed by Stephanie Niven and Miles Hamilton, the Fund is a high conviction, concentrated global equity portfolio that aims to invest in businesses with sustainable drivers of structural growth, competitive advantages, and that are generating sustainable returns, underpinning a multi-decade move towards a more sustainable future’. The structural growth opportunity set spans decarbonisation, financial and digital inclusion, healthcare impact, climate adaptation and water & pollution management, and access to education. We believe by investing in solution providers and engaging to promote the growth in the provision of environmental and/or social solutions, positive outcomes can occur at a greater speed, scale or breadth than would have otherwise been achieved.

Stephanie Niven, Co-Portfolio Manager, Global Sustainable Equity, Ninety One: “As an active, global investment manager, Ninety One strives to invest for a better tomorrow. We believe that the effects a company has on its wider stakeholders, inclusive of society, the environment and its employees, will be increasingly recognised by the financial markets over the longer-term. Moreover, we continue to see sustainability creating a wide and growing opportunity set for active, concentrated investors. The decade ahead will be critical for addressing a broad range of sustainability challenges, presenting investors with significant potential to both generate returns and invest in companies contributing to positive social and environmental outcomes. The adoption of the ‘Sustainability Impact’ label by the Global Sustainable Equity Fund underscores our commitment to address the sustainability challenges in the years to come.

Ninety One will be writing to the Fund’s shareholders shortly with details of the updates to the prospectus, which are being made to align the relevant disclosures with the SDR.