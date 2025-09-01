NI&P Podcast #16: Providing understandable and valued protection advice, with LifeSearch’s Debbie Kennedy & Homeowners Alliance’s Paula Higgins

In this month’s special New Insurance & Protection episode of IFA Talk, we shine a light on client protection, something which concerns all of us in the industry.

Joining us to discuss this are LifeSearch’s CEO Debbie Kennedy, and Homeowners Alliance’s CEO and Founder Paula Higgins. The two have worked together recently on some fascinating research, which we’ll dive into in this special episode.

Debbie and Paula unpack how advisers can address client protection advice issues to ensure the advice is understood, valued, and acted upon. They reveal why protecting people is so important and the role that advisers play in ensuring that clients really understand the value of protection.

They also focus on younger clients, referring to their research which shows that young people don’t take out income protection because they feel it isn’t for them. Another area in their research is the role of women, who are often under-protected. They outline how advisers can help women see protection as a priority.

Debbie Kennedy

Debbie was appointed Chief Executive Officer of LifeSearch in November 2021. She leads the largest protection adviser in the UK, following a career as a strategic and global financial services executive. Prior to joining LifeSearch, Debbie has built several protection businesses; including rebranding, new propositions and new operating models. She has a wealth of experience in the life insurance industry.

Debbie has held a number of senior management positions at Direct Offices, Reinsurers and BPOs including Swiss Re, AXA and Capita. Her focus has been on creating innovative solutions for the Protection market. From first to market predictive underwriting solutions, to the creation of a condition specific product for customers with diabetes and those requiring mental health support. Debbie has a keen interest in the power of digital and data science, to make propositions relevant and engaging for today’s customers as well as customers of the future.

Paula Higgins

Paula is the founder and CEO of HomeOwners Alliance, which exists to give practical help to homeowners facing some of the biggest and most complex decisions of their lives. At www.hoa.org.uk, visitors will find independent tips across every aspect of buying, owning and selling.

A respected commentator and advocate for homeowners, Paula is regularly quoted in the media and appears on radio and TV.