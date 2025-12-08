NI&P Podcast #19: How protection is evolving in 2025, with CIExpert’s Paul Roberts

The latest New Insurance & Protection special edition of IFA Talk explores how insurers are reshaping protection in 2025, and what this means for advisers and their clients.

In this episode, hosts Meg Bratley and Sue Whitbread are joined by Paul Roberts, Propositions and Distribution Director at CIExpert. Paul shares his expert insights into how the industry is developing more comprehensive cover and how advisers can translate this into meaningful client conversations.

Highlights from the latest episode:

· A look at what insurers have done during 2025 to offer more comprehensive cover

· How understanding Additional Payments, Enhanced Payments, Accelerated Payments, and Severity Payments adds real value to modern protection conversations

· How Children’s Critical Illness cover should be positioned as part of holistic financial planning moving forward

This episode makes for a fascinating and practical discussion, giving advisers valuable guidance on how to embrace the latest developments in protection and deliver even better outcomes for their clients

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!